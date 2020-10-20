Air New Zealand Brings Back Mystery Breaks

Ever thought about having a sunrise experience in Tairāwhiti Gisborne, tasting locally made food and wine in Blenheim, or discovering street art, heritage architecture or even penguins in Dunedin? Can’t decide? Why not make it a mystery, because Air New Zealand Mystery Breaks™ are back!

The airline has refreshed its popular holiday packages where all of the travel arrangements – including deciding on the destination – are taken care of for the traveller. Customers choose between a Great, Deluxe or Luxury break, pick a date and nominate one place they would prefer not to go, then Air New Zealand Mystery Breaks does the rest. All packages include flights to one of the airline’s 20 domestic destinations, accommodation at an Accor Hotel with breakfast included, and airport transfers or a rental car from Avis. Travellers are provided with an itinerary that reveals their destination around two days before departure.

A new Luxury package on top of the Great and Deluxe packages previously available has also been introduced, which includes flights, 5-star accommodation with breakfast and dinner included, and a luxury rental car.

Air New Zealand General Manager Brand and Marketing Jeremy O’Brien says since COVID-19 closed international borders the airline has been looking for even more ways to help its customers explore New Zealand.

“We’re really excited to have refreshed Mystery Breaks – it’s part of doing our bit to boost local tourism. Previously these had been mostly purchased by corporate customers, but we’ve developed the packages further to appeal to leisure travellers.

“It takes the admin out of booking a holiday – you don’t have to research and plan all the separate elements – all you have to do is get on the plane. They are also a great gift option because you don’t need a name or a date to buy a voucher – the recipient can decide at a later date.”

Air New Zealand Mystery Breaks start from $599 per person and are available to book now through the Air New Zealand website.

