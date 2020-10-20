Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Venture Taranaki Launch ‘Taranaki – Just Around The Corner’ Domestic Tourism Campaign

Tuesday, 20 October 2020, 5:48 pm
Press Release: Venture Taranaki

This week, Venture Taranaki launched its domestic campaign, designed to attract visitation to the region. The digital campaign ‘Taranaki – Just around the corner’ is set to encourage out-of-town visitation to support the region’s COVID-19 recovery and promote Taranaki’s vibrant arts, events and outdoor attractions this spring and summer.

The ‘Taranaki – Just around the corner’ digital campaign will run in bursts of activity over the next two months, targeting the 50-plus age group. Key flight and drive-journey markets have been targeted, such as Auckland, Wellington, Bay of Plenty and Manawatu-Whanganui.

Tourism has faced significant challenges in recent months due to lockdowns and border restrictions as a result of COVID-19.

“Our goal is to return or exceed pre-COVID-19 visitation and domestic tourism spend levels,” says Venture Taranaki CE Justine Gilliland.

Tourism spend within Taranaki totalled $380 million in the year ending August 2020, of which 80% came from domestic tourism.

“Almost 80 per cent of visitors to Taranaki are from New Zealand; we are set up for domestic visitors. Our tourism, accommodation and hospitality operators are ready and waiting to welcome New Zealanders to the region with open arms,” Justine continues.

The campaign highlights Taranaki’s stunning landscapes, range of outdoor adventure and activities, vibrant arts and dining scene, and a jam-packed spring and summer event line-up. The region’s experiences will showcase across a digital and social media campaign, print and editorial and partnership activity.

Familiar local faces can be recognised in the campaign video and images, such as Lisa Tamati, Juliet McLean, Live Magazine owner Irena Brooks, and Murali Bhaskar from Boon Architects. The campaign shows locations throughout the region including scenes from Stratford, New Plymouth, and South Taranaki. 

“It was great to see Taranaki locals giving up their time to feature in the campaign that will help attract visitation to the region,” states Venture Taranaki General Manager - Destination Vicki Fairley.

Taranaki is in a unique location between Taranaki Maunga and the ocean. The region is easily accessible, only a short flight away or less than 4 hours to drive from most areas in the North Island.

“The ‘Just around the corner’ messaging is all about inspiring people to have the perfect getaway, reunite with their passions and discover the beauty and vibrancy of Taranaki – only a short distance away,” explains Vicki.

“We have so much going on in the region to offer visitors, with the Taranaki Garden Festival kicking off later this month alongside a multitude of art, entertainment and food festival events. Not to mention the iconic TSB Festival of Lights and the Bowl of Brooklands hosting some of New Zealand’s top kiwi music artists throughout January,” says Vicki.

Other out-of-region activity driven by Venture Taranaki is a Taranaki Spring Escape competition that featured on TV3’s The Café and a targeted Air New Zealand promotion with the opportunity to win an exciting Taranaki summer experience.

All campaign activity aims to continue to build regional awareness and position Taranaki as a vibrant destination with high-quality attractions, facilities, activities and events.

