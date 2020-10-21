Globalization Partners Teams Up With Zegal To Support Growth Efforts For Asia Pacific Companies

Alliance to help customers operate in self-service environments, bypass the HR, legal, and tax complexities typically encountered when expanding into new markets

Globalization Partners, which simplifies global business by enabling companies to hire talent in more than 180 countries without the complexity of setting up international branch offices or subsidiaries, has announced it has entered into a partnership with legal tech company Zegal, who have an office in New Zealand as well as Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong and the UK.

Businesses in the Asia Pacific region can now leverage the joint expertise of both companies which includes the ability to quickly resolve legal challenges and automating the process to hire talent anywhere in the world through Globalization Partners’ Employer of Record (EOR) solution.

EOR removes many of the hurdles that companies face when looking to expand to new countries. Using the model negates the need to set up as a legal entity with payroll and tax compliance, instead allowing companies to put new employees on the EOR provider’s already-compliant payroll.

“The partnership between Globalization Partners and Zegal will doubly support businesses needing solutions to help them compete in the global marketplace,” said Charles Ferguson, General Manager, APAC, Globalization Partners. “The strength of Zegal’s ability to solve legal problems for companies in an affordable and efficient way combined with our automated solution that makes it easy for companies to hire talent anywhere in the world, will be an unbeatable combination.”

“LegalTech has transformed a centuries old traditional legal profession. It is enabling SMBs and startups, which represent a vast majority of the businesses in Asia Pacific, greater access to legal services. Together with Globalization Partners and their Global Employer of Record solution, we make it easy for companies to enter new markets and capture a larger pool of customers while keeping HR and legal administration at a minimum,” said Daniel Walker, Founder and Ecosystem Builder, Zegal.

Globalization Partners and Zegal both share a passion for ensuring that businesses stay safe and compliant as they scale, maintaining speed and agility along their journey. The partnership brings together best in class, SaaS delivered legal document management for multiple jurisdictions from Zegal, and compliant HR infrastructure for hiring talent anywhere in the world via the Globalization Partners platform. The solution combination allows companies to focus on driving business success rather than the complexities often associated with HR and legal compliance.

The partnership comes at a time of widespread adoption and demand by companies for automated services as the role of technology in supporting the pace of business becomes more pronounced. At the centre of every company’s strategy today is innovation to enhance customer experience, and an integral part of that is empowering clients and their users to work, collaborate, and transact remotely and securely, preferably on any device of their choice.

