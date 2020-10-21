Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Appointments To Aktive Board

Wednesday, 21 October 2020, 8:12 am
Press Release: Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation

Aktive has announced two new appointments to its board - former Deputy Mayor of Auckland City Penny Hulse MNZM, and public health expert and academic Dr Mataroria Lyndon MBChB, MPH, PhD, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Whatua, Waikato.

The appointments are for a three-year term, with Dr Lyndon joining the board immediately and Ms Hulse on 1 January 2021, replacing two departing Board Members whose terms are expiring.

"I am delighted to welcome Mataroria and Penny to the board," says Graham Child, Aktive Chair. "Penny brings extensive local government, community engagement and policy analysis expertise, boosting our capabilities in working with different communities. Mataroria has significant public health knowledge and experience and is a strong advocate for Māori.

"These valuable and varied skillsets position Aktive strongly to build on our efforts to engage more Aucklanders in play, sport and active recreation."

Ms Hulse stepped down as an Auckland Councillor in 2019 after a 27-year career in local government. Over this time, she held various leadership roles including Deputy Mayor of both Auckland and Waitākere cities and chair of a number of council committees, including the Environment and Community Committee which had oversight for a range of key policy platforms including provision of sport and recreation. Building on a solid understanding of council processes and issues facing the Auckland region, Ms Hulse is currently a member of the Waitākere Licensing Trust, the Kaianga Ora Board, and the LinkPeople Board. She is also a member of the Conservation Authority, the Community Waitākere Board and chairs the Waitākere Anti Violence Essential Services.

Dr Lyndon is a public health doctor, a Senior Lecturer in Medical Education at the University of Auckland, and Equity Lead at Mahitahi Hauora Public Health Organisation in Northland. He is also a Clinical Director at Tend Health. A Board member of the Northland District Health Board and the Health Promotion Agency, Dr Lyndon also co-hosts the TVNZ medical series ‘The Check Up.’ He completed his Master of Public Health at Harvard University as a Fulbright Scholar in 2017 and his PhD is focused in medical education. He was also awarded the Deloitte IPANZ Public Sector Young Professional of the Year 2016.

Dr Lyndon is passionate about achieving health equity through public health and medical education: "Ko tou rourou, ko toku rourou ka ora ai te iwi - with your contribution and my contribution there lies wellbeing for the people."

Mr Child adds: "Aktive is on a strong path and committed to both the recovery and rebuild of the sport and active recreation sector in Auckland. Penny’s and Mataroria’s respective knowledge, experience and leadership will add to our strong, well-connected board, and greatly assist Aktive on this journey."

The annual appointment of Trustees to the board is the responsibility of the Selection and Performance Committee of Aktive. In 2020, the Committee comprised two representatives from Aktive (including the Chair), Auckland Council, Sport New Zealand and an independent member.

