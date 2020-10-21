New Studio Expands Videography Business

Videographer Chucky Najman of Video Testimonials has grown his enterprise after securing a new studio and says that having the time to evaluate his business goals during lockdown helped him move forward.

Along with a home studio in Pegasus, he now has a larger studio in Burnside which has allowed him to take on a wider range of projects including a series of instructional videos for MITO (Motor Industry Training Organisation) with a focus on health and safety in mining and quarrying.

“I thought a lot about the vision for my business during lockdown and had time to drill down into how I want it to grow and develop.

“I knew I needed a larger studio to take on bigger projects and when this opportunity came along a space became available at just the right time.”

Letting go of trying to run all aspects of his business and putting together a team of contractors to work on larger projects was another learning curve for Chucky.

“I used to try and do everything myself, but I realised that if I want to develop the business, I need a team of experts around me.”

Chucky has also implemented new business models to ensure consistency and to retain more long-term clients.

“I like to build ongoing relationships with clients and putting a subscription model in place has helped with that as we can work on a series of projects together over a longer period of time.”

Chucky’s advice for fellow entrepreneurs is to focus on what you excel at and to surround yourself with a team of experts who can help you grow the business.

“You can’t do everything. Build a team around you and you’ll have a bigger picture view of your goals and the direction for your business.”

