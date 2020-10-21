Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A Revolutionary Scheme To Recycle Expanded Polystyrene

Wednesday, 21 October 2020, 12:21 pm
Press Release: Expol

One of New Zealand’s largest polystyrene manufacturers is working to ensure that packaging polystyrene is collected and recycled onshore rather than being sent to landfill.

EXPOL has launched the EXPOL Residential Polystyrene Recycling Cube Initiative, a nation-wide program designed to collect residential polystyrene waste and recycle it into new products, demonstrating a commitment to the industry’s waste minimisation initiative.

Managing Director Mark Mischefski says that people can drop their polystyrene waste from retail packaging at EXPOL Residential Polystyrene Recycling Cubes in selected hardware stores across the country.

“Polystyrene is a highly re-useable material so it can be recycled again and again at our seven dedicated recycling plants around the country,” says Mischefski.

EXPOL is part of a group of Plastics New Zealand members working on industry solutions to improve recycling in the country.

Rachel Barker, CEO of Plastics New Zealand, praises EXPOL’s initiative that not only recycles their own product but also the growing amount of polystyrene that comes into New Zealand every year.

“Polystyrene is 100% recyclable. The local EPS manufacturers recycled 33 olympic swimming pools worth of polystyrene last year and this is rapidly increasing. Unfortunately a lot of it ends up in landfill due to a lack of collection infrastructure. Expol’s efforts to ensure there are collection centres for packaging polystyrene will help make a big difference and divert a lot of EPS from landfill, which is great,” says Barker.

EXPOL recycling cubes can currently be found at the following stores nationwide:

NORTH ISLAND

Mitre 10

  • Mitre 10 Mega New Lynn
  • Grove Mitre 10 Onehunga
  • Mitre 10 Mega Henderson
  • Mitre 10 Mega Albany
  • Mitre 10 Mount Wellington
  • Mitre 10 Botany
  • Mitre 10 Mega Manukau
  • Mitre 10 Takanini
  • Mitre 10 Te Rapa
  • Mitre 10 Mega Ruakura
  • Mitre 10 Mega Tauranga

ITM

  • Western ITM Whenuapai
  • ITM Kumeu

OTHER AUCKLAND DROP OFF POINTS

Tried - Tested - Proven
3C Marken Place, Wairau Valley
Glenfield
North Shore

HyperDrive
434 Church Street East
Penrose

SOUTH ISLAND

Mitre 10

  • Mitre 10 Mega Papanui
  • Mitre 10 Mega Hornby
  • Mitre 10 Ferrymead
  • Mitre 10 Cromwell
  • Mitre 10 Queenstown

Please note the EXPOL Residential Polystyrene Recycling Cubes are not for building or commercial polystyrene waste. For builders or construction companies EXPOL have a specific commercial collection service that can be accessed by calling 0800 86 33 73.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Expol on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZTA: Major New Zealand Upgrade Programme Projects Go To Tender

Two major New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects are beginning tenders for construction. The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is a $6.8 billion investment to get our cities moving, to save lives and boost productivity in growth areas. The first Auckland ... More>>

Reserve Bank: RBNZ Seeks To Preserve Benefits Of Cash

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is taking on a new role of steward of the cash system “to preserve the benefits of cash for all who need them”, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told the Royal Numismatics Society of New Zealand annual conference ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Double-Dip Recession Next Year, But Housing Rolls On

New Zealand's economy is expected to slip back into recession early next year as delayed job losses, falling consumer spending, and the absence of international tourists bites into growth. More>>

ALSO:

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 