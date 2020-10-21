A Revolutionary Scheme To Recycle Expanded Polystyrene

One of New Zealand’s largest polystyrene manufacturers is working to ensure that packaging polystyrene is collected and recycled onshore rather than being sent to landfill.

EXPOL has launched the EXPOL Residential Polystyrene Recycling Cube Initiative, a nation-wide program designed to collect residential polystyrene waste and recycle it into new products, demonstrating a commitment to the industry’s waste minimisation initiative.

Managing Director Mark Mischefski says that people can drop their polystyrene waste from retail packaging at EXPOL Residential Polystyrene Recycling Cubes in selected hardware stores across the country.

“Polystyrene is a highly re-useable material so it can be recycled again and again at our seven dedicated recycling plants around the country,” says Mischefski.

EXPOL is part of a group of Plastics New Zealand members working on industry solutions to improve recycling in the country.

Rachel Barker, CEO of Plastics New Zealand, praises EXPOL’s initiative that not only recycles their own product but also the growing amount of polystyrene that comes into New Zealand every year.

“Polystyrene is 100% recyclable. The local EPS manufacturers recycled 33 olympic swimming pools worth of polystyrene last year and this is rapidly increasing. Unfortunately a lot of it ends up in landfill due to a lack of collection infrastructure. Expol’s efforts to ensure there are collection centres for packaging polystyrene will help make a big difference and divert a lot of EPS from landfill, which is great,” says Barker.

EXPOL recycling cubes can currently be found at the following stores nationwide:

NORTH ISLAND

Mitre 10

Mitre 10 Mega New Lynn

Grove Mitre 10 Onehunga

Mitre 10 Mega Henderson

Mitre 10 Mega Albany

Mitre 10 Mount Wellington

Mitre 10 Botany

Mitre 10 Mega Manukau

Mitre 10 Takanini

Mitre 10 Te Rapa

Mitre 10 Mega Ruakura

Mitre 10 Mega Tauranga

ITM

Western ITM Whenuapai

ITM Kumeu

OTHER AUCKLAND DROP OFF POINTS

Tried - Tested - Proven

3C Marken Place, Wairau Valley

Glenfield

North Shore

HyperDrive

434 Church Street East

Penrose

SOUTH ISLAND

Mitre 10

Mitre 10 Mega Papanui

Mitre 10 Mega Hornby

Mitre 10 Ferrymead

Mitre 10 Cromwell

Mitre 10 Queenstown

Please note the EXPOL Residential Polystyrene Recycling Cubes are not for building or commercial polystyrene waste. For builders or construction companies EXPOL have a specific commercial collection service that can be accessed by calling 0800 86 33 73.

