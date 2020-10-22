Sylvia Park Opens, Unveiling More Unmissable Screens

oOh!media at Sylvia Park

oOh!media is helping advertisers reach millions of shoppers following the much-anticipated opening of New Zealand’s largest mall expansion.

Level 1 at Kiwi Property’s Sylvia Park shopping centre in Auckland has boosted the iconic destination’s appeal to consumers, adding over 20,000 square metres of retail space and more than 50 new stores in good time for the run-in to Christmas.

Supporting the launch, oOh!media unveiled six new digital screens and a spectacular state of the art large-format digital Evoke site, providing Times Square-type impact to pedestrians while giving brands the opportunity to drive audience engagement at the biggest shopping destination in the country.

Nick Vile, oOh!media New Zealand’s General Manager, said the buzz surrounding the grand opening of The Galleria will draw big crowds to the premium shopping environment as consumer confidence rebounds.

“We are excited to be working with Kiwi Property to help brands reach their consumers at one of the busiest times of the year,” he said.

“The six oOh! screens and the Evoke screen are premium assets in prime locations, at a moment when Kiwis are eager to get back to the shops.

“There’s evidence to suggest that people are opening their wallets again, especially as they can’t spend the money on going on overseas holidays – so we could be in for a surprisingly positive end to the year.

“Shoppers typically begin their Christmas purchasing up to two months in advance, making this week an ideal time for The Galleria to make its debut.”

