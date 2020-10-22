'Don’t Waste A Good Crisis’ - Hospo Sector Encouraged To Make Most Of Covid'.

New Zealand’s hospitality sector has overcome huge challenges this year due to Covid-19 and the extraordinary limitations imposed by lockdowns and social distancing. Three of NZ’s leading hospitality and tech companies are coming together to inspire and help the sector adapt to the new landscape with its Hospo Suite Roadshow. Hosted by posBoss, Upstock, and FlexiTime, it will be held at Lulu Bar in Wellington on the 2nd November and live-streamed. The event brings together NZ’s top hospo operators including SOS Business, Mojo Coffee, HELL and others to share how they’ve overcome 2020’s major challenges.

Philip Fierlinger, Co-CEO of Upstock, says one of the most effective ways hospo has been able to prevail is through the adoption of cloud technologies.

“The businesses doing the best have figured out tech is key to not just getting by, but actually coming out better than before. We’re all in this together as an industry, so it’s in our best interests to make sure everyone is as successful as they can be,” says Philip Fierlinger.

