InterSystems Unveils IRIS Adaptive Analytics To Expand Self Service BI Capabilities

Thursday, 22 October 2020, 10:56 am
Press Release: Intersystems

Sydney, Australia, October 22, 2020 InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, today introduced InterSystems IRIS® Adaptive Analytics, a new solution within InterSystems IRIS data platform and InterSystems IRIS® for Health™. The solution provides business users with superior ease of use and self-service analytics capabilities to visualise, analyse, and interrogate live data and get the information they need in order to make timely and accurate business decisions without being experts in data design, while providing the ability for IT and data stewards to apply centralised control. This announcement was made at InterSystems Virtual Summit 2020, a remote version of the company’s annual user conference, Global Summit.

InterSystems IRIS® Adaptive Analytics was developed in partnership with AtScale, the leading provider of Intelligent Data VirtualisationTM for advanced analytics.

The new solution provides seamless integration between live data in InterSystems IRIS® and popular third-party business intelligence (BI) tools including Tableau, as well as Microsoft Power BI and Microsoft Excel. InterSystems IRIS Advanced Analytics makes it fast and easy for data designers to manage a common analytic data model and for business users to create and modify BI dashboards without needing IT involvement. The Adaptive Analytics solution also extends the scalability of InterSystems IRIS to support analytic workloads with even larger data sets.

“For businesses to be successful – at any time, and especially during times of disruption – business leaders need to look deep inside their data and processes to understand exactly what is happening in the moment, then predict and respond to changes in the environment,” said InterSystems Vice President of Data Platforms, Scott Gnau. “With InterSystems IRIS Adaptive Analytics, coupled with the deep integration, data management, and advanced analytics capabilities already offered with our data platforms, we’re providing even greater capabilities that enable business users to ensure the continued success of the business, especially in times of disruption.”

“Organisations need to provide their business users and data analysts with the ability to gain insights into every aspect of the enterprise in real time,” said Christopher Lynch, Executive Chairman and CEO at AtScale. “The powerful combination of AtScale’s Intelligent Data VirtualisationTM capabilities and InterSystems market-leading data platform technology delivers faster time-to-insight and better business decisions for a wide range of users across the enterprise at scale.”

InterSystems IRIS Adaptive Analytics adds relational online analytical processing (ROLAP) capabilities to complement the existing multidimensional online analytical processing (MOLAP) capabilities already offered with InterSystems IRIS. The new solution will be available in a forthcoming InterSystems IRIS® release. For more information, please visit https://www.intersystems.com/products/intersystems-iris/.

aAbout AtScale

AtScale powers the analysis used by the Global 2000 to make million dollar business decisions. The company’s Intelligent Data Virtualisation™ platform provides Cloud OLAP, Autonomous Data Engineering™ and a Universal Semantic Layer™ for fast, accurate data-driven business intelligence and machine learning analysis at scale. For more information, visit www.atscale.com.

About InterSystems

Established in 1978, InterSystems is the leading provider of technology for extremely critical data in the healthcare, finance, and manufacturing and supply chain sectors. Its cloud-first data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for large organisations around the globe. InterSystems also develops and supports unique managed services for hospital EMRs, unified care records for communities and nations, and laboratory information management systems. InterSystems is committed to excellence through its award-winning, 24×7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 25 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.

