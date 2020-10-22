Trailblazers Inducted Into The NZ Female Hall Of Fame

Cecilia Robinson, Marisa Fong, and Hinewehi Mohi, MNZM, have been welcomed into the New Zealand Hall of Fame for Women Entrepreneurs, instigated in 2012 by leading female business organisation, Co.OfWomen, at the annual ceremony.

Entrepreneur and founder of Co.OfWomen, Tara Lorigan, says “the Hall of Fame celebrates the significant business achievements and generosity of the country’s most successful entrepreneurs and creates explicit, diverse examples encouraging women working on their own success.”

“Commercial drive matched with a desire to make a difference features strongly in female success, and this year's inductees are prominent examples. Our country and economy are all the better for their endeavours” said Tara.

The women inducted were selected in an open nomination process launched by Co.OfWomen during Women Entrepreneurs Week, held in the March each year.

Chosen for induction by a panel of their peers, including Sharon Hunter, Ranjna Patel, Sophie Gilmour, Sarah Paykel and Dr Lee Mathias, these women were selected for their significant achievements in business, impact on their industries, support for other women and for their philanthropic activities.

Female-owned businesses make up more than 35% of New Zealand business, according to Statistics New Zealand, and the number of women opting for business ownership over employment continues to grow.

Co.OfWomen believes that the number of female-owned businesses continues to grow because of the attrition from the corporate world, where many women find the limitations of employment inhibit the necessary flexibility to be supportive of family life.

