Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NPS Scores Lift At Vodafone NZ A Year After Introducing The X Squad

Thursday, 22 October 2020, 3:54 pm
Press Release: Vodafone

Investments continue to enhance customer experience with more improvements to come

One year on from the introduction of the X Squad and investing in more customer experience enhancements, Vodafone NZ is reporting a dramatic rise in customer experience metrics, with a 29 point improvement in net promoter score (NPS) over the past year for a customer’s latest interaction.

The X Squad teams are located in Auckland and Christchurch, and have resolved more than 44,000 complex customer cases during the past year.

Furthermore, Vodafone’s overall customer operations team has seen a 35% improvement in the ‘first time fix’ metric, meaning a customer’s problem is solved the first time they call.

These improvements come despite the challenges of Covid-19 and the increases in call volumes it drove, contributing to approximately 1.7 million customer service calls the company receives each month.

Antony Welton, Customer Operations Director, explains: “We’re really pleased with the results we’re seeing, which represents a lot of hard work across our entire business and within our customer facing teams.

“The X Squad represents an annual $10 million investment in locally-based experts and the team is making a real difference in terms of helping our customers solve their most challenging problems and allowing other customer service teams to resolve some of the underlying root causes.

“Despite the challenges of Covid-19 lockdowns, Vodafone customers have rated their interaction with our customer operations team above an average NPS score of +30 for the past two months, which is a good result for the telco industry.

“But we know we need to continue improving, so we’re investing even more in new technology solutions and additional staff training to ensure we offer our customers a simple, easy and seamless connectivity experience every time they interact with Vodafone.

“We continue to evolve our customer service offering to further improve the experience for our customers, with a focus on best-in-class digital self-service options complemented by awesome people who can troubleshoot the more challenging problems.”

With the advent of Covid-19, Vodafone has seen an increase in digital interactions, with the company’s My Vodafone app processing more than four million visits and seeing a 33% increase in the number of transactions since February 2020.

Welton adds: “Already, customers choose a digital self-service option in more than four in five of interactions, such as topping up their prepay mobile online, or paying their bills via the My Vodafone app, but we also need skilled experts to assist for the more complex inquiries. We’re pleased the X Squad has proven successful so we’ll be evolving and growing this team of New Zealand-based specialists over the coming months.”

To respond to the changing environment with the global pandemic, Vodafone NZ made a number of adjustments to its call centre operations to continue to support customers during a period of heightened interactions. This included adjusting to a fully-remote workforce, with staff answering calls from home. Additional customer service agents were recruited from the company’s retail teams, who were redeployed to help with online service via channels like online chat, virtual remote stores and social media.

As Welton explains: “Social media is a growing channel for customer care and we have doubled the resources for this team over the past year. Internationally, our Vodafone colleagues in markets like UK tell us that social media is a popular option for consumers, and we’ve seen more Kiwis take to platforms like Facebook and Twitter for support during 2020.”

Net Promoter Score (NPS) is an index ranging from -100 to 100 that measures the willingness of customers to recommend a company's products or services to others, and provides a gauge about their overall satisfaction levels.

For more information about Vodafone NZ’s products and services, or for assistance, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Vodafone on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZTA: Major New Zealand Upgrade Programme Projects Go To Tender

Two major New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects are beginning tenders for construction. The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is a $6.8 billion investment to get our cities moving, to save lives and boost productivity in growth areas. The first Auckland ... More>>

Reserve Bank: RBNZ Seeks To Preserve Benefits Of Cash

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is taking on a new role of steward of the cash system “to preserve the benefits of cash for all who need them”, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told the Royal Numismatics Society of New Zealand annual conference ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Double-Dip Recession Next Year, But Housing Rolls On

New Zealand's economy is expected to slip back into recession early next year as delayed job losses, falling consumer spending, and the absence of international tourists bites into growth. More>>

ALSO:

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 