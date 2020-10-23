Safe Spacer™ Wearable Social Distancing Monitor Is Now Available

Electronic safety device also provides multiple options for compliance monitoring, data download and charging via a range of accessories

Safe Spacer™ is a lightweight, wearable device that helps factories, warehouses, offices, museums, hotels and other workplaces and public spaces to operate with peace of mind by enabling workers and visitors to maintain safe social distancing. Now available, it gives businesses of practically any size a simple, yet effective solution with convenient ways to wear, charge and sync. It also offers comprehensive integration options for large-scale enterprises using their own proprietary data systems. These tools, along with a range of charging and data retrieval accessories, make Safe Spacer the most convenient, flexible system for virtually any organization.

Safe Spacer accurately detects when other Safe Spacer units come within 2m/6ft*, alerting wearers with a choice of visual, vibrating or audio alarm. Using Ultra-wideband technology, Safe Spacer offers accuracy up to 10x better than Bluetooth, and also gives users the option to store "collision" data to monitor compliance or perform fast contact tracing.

Users can choose from a range of lanyard, wristband, and belt loop options to adapt to any workplace without compromising existing safety protocols.

*distances are customizable

To help organizations manage multiple devices, the optional S-Charger docking/charging station allows up to 25 Safe Spacers to charge simultaneously. The S-Charger can be connected to a computer running Safe Spacer's free software to retrieve compliance and collision data, customize settings and more.

For organizations wanting more real-time compliance data, Safe Spacer can also sync wirelessly via the optional S-Bridge UWB access unit. It can be positioned in strategic locations, such as entry or exit points, to read the data from Safe Spacer devices as users approach, eliminating the need for long employee queues to download their device data.

Both the S-Bridge and S-Charger can connect to any computer via USB, and the free Safe Spacer software will extract this data for review, analysis and if needed, contact tracing. To maintain high privacy standards, no data except the device's ID and proximity is stored on the device; associating IDs with wearers' names is completely optional.

Safe Spacer and all related accessories are now available directly from IK Multimedia. An online guide assists users in selecting the best options for their organization's requirements and lets them request a personal consultation with the Safe Spacer team.

Safe Spacer - $99.99/€85.00 each*

S-Charger - $299.99/€270.00 each

S-Bridge - $139.99/€120.00 each

*All prices excluding taxes. Safe Spacer software included. Volume discounts available.

For additional product info, a video about how Safe Spacer works, and ordering information, please visit www.safespacer.net

