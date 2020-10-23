Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Birth Of New Zealand’s Newest Charity Wine Brand

Friday, 23 October 2020, 6:25 am
Press Release: Hope Wines

The birth of New Zealand’s newest charity wine brand, in partnership with one of New Zealand’s most recognisable mental health charities

“Hey Mike, would you be interested in creating a range of wines that donate to your cause? Our family has been winemakers since 1914 and we are confident we can raise a consistent amount of funds for our New Zealand youth.”

That very first email from Nathan Nola led to the birth of a new charity wine brand, in partnership with one of New Zealand’s most recognisable mental health charities, I AM HOPE.

Hope Wines was created from the recognition our Kiwi kids should be allowed access to free counselling by registered mental health practitioners whenever they need it.

Currently, our kids are having to wait an average of 10 weeks to see a mental health professional in the public health system. The average wait time using the Gumboot Friday fund is seven days.

The fund is available to all New Zealand youth under 25 years of age.

The unique partnership with NOLAS and Mike King’s Key To Life Charitable Trust/I AM HOPE is to donate $1.00 from the sale of every bottle of Hope Wines to The Gumboot Friday fund, with the key purpose to ensure the Gumboot Friday fund can be provided on-going legacy funding.

“This year has been an absolute disaster for most charities on the fundraising front due to Covid-19 and in particular for us, our Gumboot Friday. It’s now more than ever charities are needing to find innovative ways to come up with funding. Hope Wines makes it easy, there’s a $1.00 donation in every single bottle produced.”

“We are grateful for the opportunity, its legacy funding for us, to keep the Gumboot Friday fund consistently topped up. It’s a tough period for everyone at the moment, especially our kids, this funding is going to save lives,” says King.

“We really just want to make a difference, we are in an FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) industry and Kiwis purchase wine every day, having a glass of wine or beer is a part of the Kiwi culture. Any wine consumer can have the choice to make a difference, by purchasing a brand that is giving back,” says Nola, founder of Hope Wines.

Hope Wines is joining distribution giant, Lion NZs wine portfolio, alongside some of New Zealand’s largest wine brands. The Gumboot Friday Range has seven different varieties, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Riesling, Shiraz, Pinot Noir Rose and Pinot Noir.

Hope Wines is being stocked nationwide and is on its way to all good liquor and grocery stores.

