Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Blackenbrook Wins Trophy For 2020 Pinot Blanc

Friday, 23 October 2020, 6:33 am
Press Release: Blackenbrook Vineyard

Two trophies for the winery’s new varietal in as many years

clean-cut 2020 Pinot Blanc bottle 

22 October

Blackenbrook Vineyard’s 2020 Pinot Blanc received the Trophy in the ‘Other White Wine Varieties’ class from the New Zealand International Wine Show at its awards announcement last night. This is the winery’s second vintage of Pinot Blanc and second trophy in prestigious competitions honouring alternative white wines.

The New Zealand International Wine Show (NZIWS) is the largest wine competition in the country. This year Bob Campbell MW chaired a panel of senior judges who awarded a record number of gold medals. The judges included leading winemakers, several Masters of Wine, and many key industry personnel, most of whom have been involved in major wine competitions for more than a decade. Judges expressed delight to see a New Zealand made Pinot Blanc topping the ‘Other White Wine Varieties’ class.

Owner and winemaker Daniel Schwarzenbach says that 2020 was a near-perfect season for grape-growing generally, and the Pinot Blanc vines benefitted from another year in the ground to deepen their roots.

“The 2020 Pinot Blanc is a superbly balanced wine from what has been a stellar year for winemaking all-around. The Pinot Blanc fruit came pristine off the vine, a real joy to work with. You can taste the minerality in the wine from roots that have found their way deeper into the soil, continually searching for moisture and nutrients. Wine drinkers will notice that minerality as well as a zing from the combination of floral and spicy notes. It’s slightly more acidic, which means it’s fresher to drink. And it will be equally good for cellaring.”

Last year’s inaugural Pinot Blanc vintage won the Trophy in the New Zealand Aromatic Wine Competition in the ‘Other Aromatic’ category. Mr Schwarzenbach was confident that this new product, matured in stainless steel to allow the fruit’s natural flavours to shine, would be pleasing to kiwi wine lovers. In fact, it was such a good vintage, he held some back in old barrels and added it to the 2020 vintage.

“Adding in a bit of the 2019 helped bring some texture to the 2020 wine, which was honestly looking incredible anyway thanks to the quality of the fruit and the incredible growing season.” Adding wine from previous vintages brings depth to a fruit crop that is taken from the same site each year. It is one of the tools Mr Schwarzenbach uses to create his style of wine. Other wineries with more land and vines can blend with grapes from different soils to achieve their own unique vintage.

Mr Schwarzenbach is grateful to the team who worked in the vineyard this year, especially under the uniquely stressful conditions.

“Our family, the vineyard team, and the folks who hand-picked our grapes under extreme pressure ahead of the pandemic lockdown are all due immense thanks. We are honoured to win the Trophy and humbled by the accolades we are getting for this varietal.

“I’m not surprised, however, that the Pinot Blanc is attracting awards and interest, though. We felt confident this particular grape, by growing it in our terroir and climate with our natural approach, would produce incredible wines for our customers to drink now and later.”

Purchase the 2020 Pinot Blanc online at www.blackenbrook.co.nz and at select retailers found on our website. Read more information about the varietal and its previous awards in our News section.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Blackenbrook Vineyard on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZTA: Major New Zealand Upgrade Programme Projects Go To Tender

Two major New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects are beginning tenders for construction. The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is a $6.8 billion investment to get our cities moving, to save lives and boost productivity in growth areas. The first Auckland ... More>>

Reserve Bank: RBNZ Seeks To Preserve Benefits Of Cash

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is taking on a new role of steward of the cash system “to preserve the benefits of cash for all who need them”, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told the Royal Numismatics Society of New Zealand annual conference ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Double-Dip Recession Next Year, But Housing Rolls On

New Zealand's economy is expected to slip back into recession early next year as delayed job losses, falling consumer spending, and the absence of international tourists bites into growth. More>>

ALSO:

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 