MHI Thermal Systems Opens New Development Facility For Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Systems

MHI Thermal Systems, Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has completed construction of a new development and testing facility for commercial-use air conditioning & refrigeration systems at its Biwajima Works (Kiyosu City, Aichi Prefecture), the core research and development facility among centers throughout the world. The completion ceremony was held today. The establishment of this new facility, together with its existing development and testing center, will accelerate the development and commercialization of commercial-use air conditioning & refrigeration systems in global markets. MHI Thermal Systems is also expanding its development and testing facilities such as in Thailand, enhancing its development capabilities worldwide.

The new development and testing facility at the Biwajima Works is a two-story building with 2,155m2 of total floor area. It is equipped with various types of testing rooms for commercial-use, high-capacity systems able to handle different weather conditions, environmental regulations, and other variables in countries around the world. These facilities will allow MHI Thermal Systems to accelerate the development of large-scale, commercial-use air conditioning & refrigeration systems, including high-efficient Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) type multi-system air conditioners, industrial-use packaged air conditioners, commercial-use refrigeration systems, and commercial-use heat pump water heaters.

The worldwide market for air conditioners is expected to expand considerably going forward as a result of the growth in the global population, acceleration of urbanization, tighter environmental regulations, and changes in weather conditions due to global warming. The development of products suitable for each region will be essential to more accurately meet the varied needs of countries. In addition to strengthening development capabilities at its Biwajima Works, MHI Thermal Systems is expanding and upgrading its development and testing facilities throughout the world such as at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries-Mahajak Air Conditioners Co., Ltd. in Thailand. Strengthening its development structure worldwide will allow MHI Thermal Systems to respond to a wide range of needs.

MHI Thermal Systems' lineup of energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly products is highly competitive internationally, and a focus on meeting the needs of each region is anticipated to drive demand further. Taking advantage of the expansion in development and testing facilities, MHI Thermal Systems will work to develop technologies and products that precisely match each customer, and with its general technological capabilities realized from the synergies that utilize the breadth of the air conditioning & refrigeration systems business, will offer optimal thermal solutions to meet the varied needs of a wide range of customers.

© Scoop Media

