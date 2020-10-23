Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Ecommerce Start-up Storbie Raises $1.5M Fast-tracking Aussie Market Success

Friday, 23 October 2020, 9:34 am
Press Release: Storbie Limited

If you visit your local kiwi pharmacy online, there’s a 1 in 4 chance their website is powered by Wellington ecommerce success story Storbie and it won’t be long before the iconic blue shopping cart will becomes an industry standard in Australian pharmacy too.

Little more than 10 months on from launching across the ditch, and with $1.5M of secured funding spurring their expansion, Storbie has cemented itself as fundamental when it comes to enabling community pharmacies to put their best foot forward online. More than 100 community pharmacies in Australia now choose Storbie, and they have the backing of the industry, having struck ecommerce platform integration deals with some of the largest community pharmacy software providers - most of which are the first of their kind.

It’s no surprise that the ecommerce sector is hot property for investors right now. After the initial surge of businesses moving to establish an online channel during lockdown, Storbie is currently witnessing a second wave of demand for ecommerce websites. New data shows that in August there was a 382% increase in new online store setups compared with the same month last year.

“It’s becoming increasingly obvious that local businesses are looking at ecommerce in a new light post-lockdown” says Shane Bartle, CEO of Wellington based ecommerce platform Storbie. He says that they have seen an increase of more than 113% in new ecommerce website builds this year compared with 2019.

This ‘second wave’ indicates that the pandemic has fundamentally changed the way that people are shopping both here and in Australia and for a retailer coming out of response mode, their path to recovery includes a renewed focus on digital channels – especially for the ones who have previously relied on foot-traffic to keep the lights on.

Justin Lester, former Wellington Mayor and Chairman of Storbie’s Board of Directors adds “local retailers don’t want to sit back and leave their survival to chance, they can see that people are doing their shopping online more than they used to, so they are taking the initiative and planning for all possibilities.”

These trends only affirm the relevance of the challenges that Storbie has set out to solve in the industries they’re focused on.

Bartle says that the recent funding enables Storbie to invest in new ways to support local businesses. “Right from day one, Storbie has been built around this idea of supporting independent retailers. I see this investment as a mandate to continue expanding on our mission to give power back to the little guy.”

Storbie recently posted a result of 112% YoY growth and with other sectors taking notice of the way Storbie is accelerating the transformation of established industries, Storbie is one to watch.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Storbie Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Westpac: Sets Out Plan To Go Cheque-Free

Westpac NZ has announced details of its plan to phase out cheques, after signalling in May that it would be supporting a move to other forms of payment. Cheques will cease to be available as a means of payment after 25 June 2021. Westpac NZ General ... More>>

ALSO:

NZTA: Major New Zealand Upgrade Programme Projects Go To Tender

Two major New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects are beginning tenders for construction. The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is a $6.8 billion investment to get our cities moving, to save lives and boost productivity in growth areas. The first Auckland ... More>>

Reserve Bank: RBNZ Seeks To Preserve Benefits Of Cash

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is taking on a new role of steward of the cash system “to preserve the benefits of cash for all who need them”, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told the Royal Numismatics Society of New Zealand annual conference ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Double-Dip Recession Next Year, But Housing Rolls On

New Zealand's economy is expected to slip back into recession early next year as delayed job losses, falling consumer spending, and the absence of international tourists bites into growth. More>>

ALSO:

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:



Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 