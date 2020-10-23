Volpara Deserved Winner Of Supreme Gold Award

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce has congratulated Volpara Health Technologies for taking out the Supreme Gold Award and the Cyber Gold Award at last night’s Wellington Gold Awards.

"Congratulations to Volpara on winning their two awards last night. The company are an inspiring example of a local research company commercialising their IP to the benefit of a community in need," said John Milford, Chief Executive of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"This could be the cherry on top of what has been a good year for the tech company as they continue their strong growth around the world and especially in the US, and successfully completed two capital raises over two years. They should be proud of everything they have achieved so far.

"Volpara was our ExportNZ Exporter of the Year last year, it is great to see them continuing to go from strength to strength and continue to be highlighted as one of the region’s top companies."

Wellington Chamber member, Tranzurban, also took out an award last night - the Green Gold Award.

"Tranzurban are also deserving winners of the Green Gold Award last night. Their announcement that they will be adding 31 new double-decker electric buses to their fleet is a clear signal of the public transport industry’s commitment to moving to more sustainable and modern fleets.

"It is also important to note that Tranzurban committed to having the buses built in New Zealand, a significant decision that keeps kiwis in employment.

"Alongside Volpara and Tranzurban, we had two other members nominated for awards; Convex Accounting for the Emerging Gold - Services Award, and Forest Enterprises for the Supporting Gold Award.

"The Gold Awards are always an excellent showcase of the businesses and organisations in our region."

