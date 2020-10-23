West Auckland Promotional Website Publishes Comprehensive List Of Things To Do In West Auckland

A visit to New Zealand is not complete without including West Auckland in the itinerary. The list provides recommendations of must-see destinations in and around West Auckland.

Waitakere NZ: West Auckland and Morgana Canali are pleased to announce that their website has published a helpful and descriptive list of eighteen things to do in West Auckland, New Zealand. West Auckland is a scenic and spectacular area of the world. The wild beauty of the West and the lush rain forests offer a plethora of things to see and activities to enjoy. Besides outdoor adventures, the area offers top markets and food courts where shopping and dining go hand-in-hand. The list of eighteen things to do is a helpful mix of activities to please travelers of all types.

The things to do in West Auckland from the list are broken down into categories, simply stated as beaches, rain forests, shopping, and food. At least one activity helps travelers understand more about the history and culture of the indigenous peoples. Browsing the list will help plan an itinerary and make the most of the time spent in the area.

Everyone needs to eat, and several of the suggested activities involve food and/or drink. Visitors can pick strawberries in Kumeu and partake of smoothies and strawberry ice cream. No visit to the area is complete without a stop at the Coopers Creek Vineyard and its selection of various wines. West Auckland is famous for its award-winning wines. Visitors can also plan on stopping at the renowned Farmer’s Market at Catalina Bay, with its variety of organic produce.

More details about the location are available at https://westauckland.co.nz/things-to-do-in-west-auckland/

Recreational activities include riding horses or trail bikes, sky diving, hiking, and learning to scuba-dive or surf. Woodhill Paintball is a place to check out strategy and simulated wars, where everyone lives to fight another day. Bird watchers can see the many birds species which are found in the area.

About the Company:

West Auckland is a company and website which has compiled a list of the top things to add to a to-do list while visiting New Zealand. The area is attractive to locals and visitors alike.

