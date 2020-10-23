Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Midas Touch For FinTech Hnry With Second Win At Wellington Gold Awards

Friday, 23 October 2020, 3:34 pm
Press Release: Hnry

MEDIA RELEASE, Wellington, October 23 2020 - Acclaimed FinTech business Hnry has been named a winner for the second year running at the Wellington Gold Awards, held last night.

The business, which created a world-leading online tax and financial admin service designed especially for the unique needs of freelancers, contractors and independent earners, won the Supporting Gold award, after having taken out the Emerging Gold award the year before.

Supporting Gold is a category for businesses who are providing exceptional services to clients, with Hnry recognised for helping their customers focus on doing what they love without having to worry about the hassle of tax and financial admin.

Co-founder and CEO James Fuller said it was amazing to be recognised by the Wellington business community.

“As a relatively young company that is growing really quickly, it’s fantastic to be recognised for the second year in a row,” he said.

“We were up against some well-known Wellington businesses too, but while we were in competition for this award, the thing about the Wellington business community is that there's a sense of collaboration. There are so many great examples of businesses working together, sharing and collaborating to help their mutual customers - I can’t think of many other cities where there’s that sense of community between businesses. It’s especially important this year as it has been a challenging year for many”.

Fuller said Hnry was started four years ago by himself and two co-founders - as freelancers looking for a solution to their financial admin and tax needs. The business has experienced record growth and now employs a full time team of 18 in Wellington, with more hiring underway, providing a global-leading app and online service to clients all over the country.

This month, Hnry also expanded into the Australian independent earner market, launching its service across the Tasman in collaboration with banking partner NAB after a successful six month pilot.

Fuller said last night’s win validated Hnry’s position in the market as an accountancy business supporting people in both NZ and Australia to earn independently, which is more important now than ever as people with jobs affected by COVID-19 look towards other ways of creating income.

“Over the next five years we hope to see Hnry continuing to grow into new markets and to keep providing great service to our customers as well as bringing our Kiwi flavour to the world,” he said.

“We’ve got a fantastic team in Wellington and the last few years have been incredibly exciting for Hnry, We can't wait to see what the next few years will bring”.

PwC partner Ross Nelson said it was great to see Hnry’s continued success and growth.

“Using technology Hnry is making a meaningful contribution to help protect and enhance the integrity of NZ's tax system, making it easy for people to comply. Congratulations to the team at Hnry!” he said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hnry on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Westpac: Sets Out Plan To Go Cheque-Free

Westpac NZ has announced details of its plan to phase out cheques, after signalling in May that it would be supporting a move to other forms of payment. Cheques will cease to be available as a means of payment after 25 June 2021. Westpac NZ General ... More>>

ALSO:

NZTA: Major New Zealand Upgrade Programme Projects Go To Tender

Two major New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects are beginning tenders for construction. The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is a $6.8 billion investment to get our cities moving, to save lives and boost productivity in growth areas. The first Auckland ... More>>

Reserve Bank: RBNZ Seeks To Preserve Benefits Of Cash

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is taking on a new role of steward of the cash system “to preserve the benefits of cash for all who need them”, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told the Royal Numismatics Society of New Zealand annual conference ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Double-Dip Recession Next Year, But Housing Rolls On

New Zealand's economy is expected to slip back into recession early next year as delayed job losses, falling consumer spending, and the absence of international tourists bites into growth. More>>

ALSO:

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:



Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 