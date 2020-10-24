Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Organic Certifier Launches New Website And Licensee Portal Aiming To Simplify Certification

Saturday, 24 October 2020, 8:28 am
Press Release: BioGro

BioGro NZ have made vast improvements to their technological platforms throughout 2020 by launching a new public-facing website and licensee portal for BioGro Customers. The public-facing website boasts a refreshed and modern look with much easier navigation, offering everything you need to know about organics, the certification process and how to start your organic journey.

The licensee portal is where the technical work takes place. Customers are required to disclose full details of their operation through an Organic Management Plan (OMP) that is then assessed by the team. Five years ago, BioGro moved this process online and away from its original paper-based format. This current update benefits from several new functionalities that will help the team meet their customers’ needs more effectively moving forward.

Marketing and Communications Manager, Robyn Vickery recognises the importance of user-experience, especially throughout a complex certification process.

“Organic certification is intricate but simplified through our expertise and we’d like this to suffuse through the website itself making a clear pathway for those interested in getting certified” Miss Vickery says

“Our ever-growing list of 840+ licensees comply to this rigorous process to ensure consumers have access to organic products that are free from potentially harmful chemicals. Providing a simple and time-effective process for our customers is extremely important as it reduces time spent away from their business – allowing organic farmers, producers and manufacturers to focus on what they do best”

Despite an uncertain year with knock on effects from Covid-19, BioGro recognises that interest for organic certification continues to thrive which is in line with growth found amongst the global organic sector. The pandemic has encouraged consumers to look closer at what they put into and onto their bodies, and as we start to understand the impacts of Climate Change, organic production is starting to get the credit it deserves being acknowledged as a solution.

“Over a quarter of new licensees come through to us by recommendation which gives credit to our reputable service. After that, online searches are a popular route for people wanting to find out more about organic certification. As technology advances and our audience become savvier, it’s important that we utilise these tools by advancing with them as they become available making sure that our licensees directly influence our strategic improvements moving forward”

"Our most popular website features are the search engines that allow you to search for all licensees and products that are certified organic with BioGro. This adds another layer of integrity in an unregulated sector that puts control in the consumers hands to provide reassurance that what they are purchasing is truly organic."

If you are interested in organic certification and would like to find out more, you can find extensive details on the new and improved BioGro website - www.biogro.co.nz

