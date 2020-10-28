Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vodafone NZ Future-proofs Network By Enabling 5G International Roaming

Wednesday, 28 October 2020, 10:17 am
Press Release: Vodafone

Vodafone continues its tradition of 5G mobile firsts and prepares its network for future easing of travel restrictions, particularly to Australia

To prepare in advance for the day many New Zealanders are longing for, when international travel restarts - and to continue its market leadership with 5G mobile technology - Vodafone NZ is now the first operator in Aotearoa to enable 5G roaming: to Australia and three other countries.

Tony Baird, Wholesale and Infrastructure Director, Vodafone NZ, explains: “While travel is obviously extremely limited currently, we want to continue to invest in and develop our 5G network because we want to offer the best possible mobile experience to our customers.

“Some might call us incredibly optimistic to launch 5G roaming with international travel off the table, but much of our work is about investing ahead of time to be ready for future demand. We like to know that our customers will be able to use the latest mobile network technology overseas where available, when the time comes and borders reopen - and roam like they’re at home.

“We already have the largest 5G network in Aotearoa, with more than triple the 5G mobile population coverage of any other provider - meaning we offer 5G mobile services in more places, and covering more people, in parts of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown. We’re now extending that reach internationally.”

From today, Vodafone NZ customers with a 5G enabled plan and 5G device, purchased from Vodafone NZ or selected NZ retailers, have the ability to connect to a 5G mobile network in parts of Australia, Taiwan, Latvia and Finland - with many more destinations expected in the coming months.

“Australia is usually the most popular destination for Vodafone customers, and we want to ensure 5G roaming is in place for when international travel across the Tasman resumes, as part of our efforts to future-proof our network.

“While we obviously don’t expect hundreds of Kiwis to flock to Latvia or Finland anytime soon, setting up international roaming deals is very complex and time-consuming. So instead of sitting-still while travel is suspended we will continue to look forward and prepare, working with international operators who have also already launched 5G mobile, because international roaming and the ability to use your mobile devices while travelling is incredibly important to business and leisure travellers alike.”

Vodafone NZ offers customers the ability to connect to an overseas mobile network for an additional $7 a day for daily roaming, and roam like you’re at home, in more than 100 destinations. For more information including terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.vodafone.co.nz/roaming/

Vodafone NZ customers who have a 5G device and 5G enabled plan, can currently experience 5G at no extra cost until 30 June 2021, and after that the company will charge $10 per connection, per month (or the equivalent Prepay term). For more information about Vodafone NZ’s 5G offering please visit www.vodafone.co.nz/5G

Link to release online: https://news.vodafone.co.nz/news/technology/5groaming

About Vodafone NZ:

Vodafone NZ is one of Aotearoa’s leading digital services and connectivity companies, and we believe every New Zealander will thrive with access to the world’s best digital services. We offer almost 3 million connections to Consumer and Business customers. Vodafone New Zealand is owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management. We are now a partner market in the Vodafone Group, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies. For more information, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Vodafone on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Westpac: Sets Out Plan To Go Cheque-Free

Westpac NZ has announced details of its plan to phase out cheques, after signalling in May that it would be supporting a move to other forms of payment. Cheques will cease to be available as a means of payment after 25 June 2021. Westpac NZ General ... More>>

ALSO:

NZTA: Major New Zealand Upgrade Programme Projects Go To Tender

Two major New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects are beginning tenders for construction. The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is a $6.8 billion investment to get our cities moving, to save lives and boost productivity in growth areas. The first Auckland ... More>>

Reserve Bank: RBNZ Seeks To Preserve Benefits Of Cash

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is taking on a new role of steward of the cash system “to preserve the benefits of cash for all who need them”, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told the Royal Numismatics Society of New Zealand annual conference ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Double-Dip Recession Next Year, But Housing Rolls On

New Zealand's economy is expected to slip back into recession early next year as delayed job losses, falling consumer spending, and the absence of international tourists bites into growth. More>>

ALSO:

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:



Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 