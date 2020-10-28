Public Sector Holds Up September Job Numbers

Job numbers rose in September 2020, largely due to an increase in filled jobs in public administration and safety, Stats NZ said today.

Filled jobs were up by 7,266 to 2.2 million in September 2020, after a similar rise in August. The number of filled jobs usually rise between August and September – last year’s numbers were up by 12,626 over the period.

“Jobs in public sector administration have been rising since April,” economic statistics manager Sue Chapman said.

“Some of September’s increase is related to preparation for the General Election, which was held on October 17.”

Visit our website to read this news story, information release and to download CSV files:



© Scoop Media

