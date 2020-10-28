New CEO To Lead Clanwilliam Health

Clanwilliam Health is pleased to announce Mike Weiss has been appointed as CEO effective from 1 October 2020.

Mr Weiss previously served as Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of the business.

He takes over from Michelle Creighton who decided to step down after more than 10 years in senior leadership roles in the business.

“My sincere thanks go to Michelle for her many years of exemplary service; she has left the business well placed to continue to support healthcare providers, funders and patients in New Zealand, Australia, and Hong Kong,” Mr Weiss says.

“As Deputy CEO I’ve worked closely with Michelle and I, along with our leadership team, will ensure that this transition is smooth for our customers.”

Clanwilliam Health was created in 2019 when Auckland-based healthcare technology companies HealthLink and Konnect NET merged. Mr Weiss served as CEO of Konnect NET prior to the merger.

Mr Weiss says he is delighted to have the opportunity to lead Clanwilliam Health.

“Clanwilliam Health has a rich heritage of supporting healthcare providers, payers and patients in New Zealand and Australia through a range of products and services,” he says.

Mr Weiss says Clanwilliam Health will remain focussed on its customers, patient outcomes, provider experience and protecting sensitive information.

“There are significant growth opportunities in New Zealand and Australia. The organisations that will be successful in the next decade are those that are able to master the balance between focussing on their core value proposition and being able to collaborate with others for better patient outcomes.”

Next stage of the journey

Clanwilliam Health is part of the Ireland-headquartered Clanwilliam Group family of healthcare technology and services businesses.

Beginning in 2017, Clanwilliam Group has invested in excess of NZ $100m in the Australasian healthcare technology market. Other Clanwilliam Group businesses in the region include Toniq and MBS.

Clanwilliam Group CEO Howard Beggs says Mr Weiss will lead the next stage of Clanwilliam’s journey in New Zealand and Australia.

“Clanwilliam Health is the anchor for Clanwilliam Group’s continued growth, innovation and investment in the Australasian market. We remain committed to investing in strong and innovative healthcare technology businesses that support clinicians in delivering great care to their patients.

“I’m confident that Mike and the local leadership team will execute on Clanwilliam Group’s vision of making healthcare better for everyone”.

About Clanwilliam Health:

Clanwilliam Health is the market leading healthcare system integrator in Australia and New Zealand. Nearly all secure clinical communications across the New Zealand healthcare system are carried via our HealthLink service and we are the largest provider of secure clinical messaging services in Australia. Our SureMed product is used by the major New Zealand insurers to manage medical requests for underwriting and claiming. SureMed has a growing presence in the Hong Kong market.

