Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Employees Sustained Optimism Around Career Growth Opportunities Throughout COVID-19

Wednesday, 28 October 2020, 12:07 pm
Press Release: Peakon

New Zealand employers tick all the boxes for professional growth, working environments, and their organisation’s approach to mental wellbeing during COVID-19.

Today Peakon – an employee success platform – reports that employee engagement significantly improved during the height of the pandemic in New Zealand, rising by 5.6%. That’s nearly triple the global average increase of 2%. As a result, Kiwi employers will likely be reaping the rewards of increased productivity, motivation, and loyalty.

Professional growth is one of the cornerstones of keeping employees engaged and motivated. The findings show that despite the global pandemic, New Zealand employers have been able to sustain sentiment around career opportunities. In comparison to the rest of the world, where feedback scores relating to growth declined by 0.5%, Kiwi scores rose 1.5%.

Luke Amundson, Peakon APAC Director said: “The rise in employee engagement shows New Zealand workplaces using Peakon have listened to their workers and acted decisively during COVID-19 to ensure their employees are supported on critical workplace indicators that matter. Peakon’s research shows that when employees feel heard, supported and feel as though they have enough opportunities to learn and develop at work, they are empowered and motivated to help drive business forward. Kiwi companies will reap the benefits of this now and into the future.”

Additionally, Kiwi employees felt as though their mental wellbeing was being better looked after by their employers during the pandemic. Scores relating to Peakon’s mental health question increased by a significant 8% between January and July.

Working Environment scores rose by 7.3% in New Zealand, above the global average of 6%, highlighting how the reimagining of the physical workplace has had a positive impact on Kiwi employees.

This month, Peakon surpassed a milestone of 100 million employee survey responses, as it continues to grow the largest standardised dataset of employee feedback worldwide. The employee success platform analysed 10 million employee survey responses to reveal how the pandemic has transformed employee sentiment towards remote work, wellbeing, and growth worldwide.

Amundson commented: “It is evident once again that, when it comes to business leadership, knowledge is power. Real-time insights such as those garnered from our employee surveys have been crucial throughout the crisis and will continue to be as organisations move into the next phase of workplace transformation. The key for understanding what to do next is listening intelligently to your employees’ experiences and using the insights to act and drive positive change. As we have seen in this report, when employees feel heard and supported, they are empowered and motivated to help drive your business forward.”

Download the full COVID Impact Report here.

 

Methodology

For this report, a sample of 10 million survey responses were analysed (59,000 from New Zealand). We compared the scores that individual employees gave in their Peakon surveys in January, to the scores the same individuals gave - to the same questions - in July. From this we were able to decipher how employee engagement had altered during this six month period, and what in particular was responsible for that change.

About Peakon

Peakon is an employee success platform that converts feedback into insights. It makes the employee conversation quantifiable and actionable to increase employee engagement – not simply measure it. Peakon’s core belief is that work should work for people, and with the largest data set of employee feedback in the world, Peakon provides customised benchmarks and personalised insights to support our mission of helping every employee drive the change they want to see. To date, Peakon has helped organisations like AIG, Aurecon, Adecco, Ricoh, EY make fundamental changes in how they operate to improve employee experience, driving greater business results.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Peakon on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:

Westpac: Sets Out Plan To Go Cheque-Free

Westpac NZ has announced details of its plan to phase out cheques, after signalling in May that it would be supporting a move to other forms of payment. Cheques will cease to be available as a means of payment after 25 June 2021. Westpac NZ General ... More>>

ALSO:

NZTA: Major New Zealand Upgrade Programme Projects Go To Tender

Two major New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects are beginning tenders for construction. The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is a $6.8 billion investment to get our cities moving, to save lives and boost productivity in growth areas. The first Auckland ... More>>

Reserve Bank: RBNZ Seeks To Preserve Benefits Of Cash

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is taking on a new role of steward of the cash system “to preserve the benefits of cash for all who need them”, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told the Royal Numismatics Society of New Zealand annual conference ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Double-Dip Recession Next Year, But Housing Rolls On

New Zealand's economy is expected to slip back into recession early next year as delayed job losses, falling consumer spending, and the absence of international tourists bites into growth. More>>

ALSO:

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 