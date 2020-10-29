Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Centrapay Partners With Verifone To Launch New NZ Payment Service

Thursday, 29 October 2020, 11:19 am
Press Release: Centrapay

Centrapay to be available throughout New Zealand

  • No more per-transaction merchant fees for contactless payments
  • Partnership enables businesses to engage at the point of sale

Centrapay is partnering with Verifone to deliver a new contactless payment platform that removes the per transaction fee businesses in New Zealand typically pay.

Centrapay and Verifone have combined multiple technologies to allow traditional and new financial applications to work together. The technology is centred on personalising the merchant and consumer payment experience.

Consumers and merchants can now – in real time – process contactless NZD payments, Giftstation Gift cards, accept digital assets, redeem Grab One vouchers, provide product and service feedback, offset carbon, utilise loyalty programmes, send or participate in surveys, and use digital identity solutions. And it all happens with an app and a QR code on any enabled Verifone payment device.

Leveraging Verifone’s payment APIs, applications will be deployed to retailers remotely so that they can easily enable these new payment options. These applications use QR codes and/or NFC to communicate with Centrapay-supported mobile wallets, such as the Sylo Smart Wallet. This allows merchants to take payment in a range of new digital assets, gift cards, loyalty points, vouchers or NZD. It also leverages existing point of sale system investments, without the need to replace hardware or carry out bespoke and costly upgrades.

“If a customer and the merchant have a Centrapay-powered QR code or application, the two can now interact and engage in richer and more meaningful ways. Now customers can not only pay securely and easily but they can also now access a range of on-device options like providing feedback on a service or product, or offsetting the carbon footprint of their purchase,” says Jerome Faury, CEO of Centrapay.

Pete Hansen, GM at Verifone NZ says that the company has around 50 percent market share of payment devices deployed in New Zealand. It is committed to leading innovation for its merchants and focused on collaborating with companies like Centrapay to provide more flexibility and enhanced payment experiences for merchants and consumers.

The partnership also lets product producers or retailers offer value-added services to customers like the ability to pay with GrabOne vouchers, www.carbonclick.com or use Yabble to earn rewards or support offsetting your carbon footprint.

