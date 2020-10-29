Curiously Crunchy Aged Havarti

They say good things take time, and this is so true with the NEW Castello® Aged Havarti! Just in time for Spring and building on from the success of its Creamy Havarti, Castello® adds Aged Havarti to its premium range.

This tangy Danish Havarti has been aged for 12 months offering the ultimate taste sensation. It sure has been worth the wait! During the maturation process, the cheese thickens and becomes slightly crumbly, yet still creamy. Flavours gather like handfuls of crushed almonds and hazelnuts, sweet with a sharp finish. As the Havarti ripens crystals form, giving it a curious crunch for a richer taste experience.

Made to a traditional recipe dating back to 1952, Castello® Aged Havarti is crunchy, with subtle hints of ham and caramelized onions. It is perfect sliced on pieces of freshly baked bread or served with apples, honey and red wine.

Global cheese brand Castello®, dates back to 1893. Its genuine craftsmanship lives on today, more than a hundred years later, with its unique, flavours, shapes and textures. One bite of this delectable cheese from the premium range and your taste buds will be captivated.

The delicious NEW Castello® Aged Havarti is available at all participating supermarkets nationwide - RRP $11.00.

