Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Macquarie Telecom Group Wins Best Customer Experience In The World

Thursday, 29 October 2020, 3:24 pm
Press Release: Macquarie

Macquarie Telecom Group (ASX: MAQ), has taken double gold at the annual World Communications Awards hosted virtually from London. The company received the award for the best Customer Experience and David Tudehope won CEO of the Year.

Macquarie received the Customer Experience (CX) Award for its Heartbeat program and outstanding customer experience measured by a world-leading +72 NPS. Heartbeat Club encourages Macquarie’s entire team to delight customers and literally do the opposite of industry counterparts.

Macquarie’s CEO David Tudehope was recognised for his 28-year career, championing the de-regulation of the telco industry, bucking the trend of poor customer service among competitors, and pioneering innovative technologies in Australia, including colocation data centres in the early 2000s and SD-WAN in 2016.

Macquarie’s antithetical approach to industry counterparts is illustrated in its share price growth – over the past three years it has risen 83% versus the overall decline of 18% across other telcos[1]. The company delivered its sixth consecutive year of profitable growth in its most recent FY20 results, which underscored a circa-$100m investment into sovereign government and enterprise data centres in Australia this year.

Presenting Mr. Tudehope with the award at the ceremony held overnight in London, Nokia UK and Ireland CEO Cormac Whelan said:

“For the CEO of the Year, we're definitely looking for the X-Factor and we definitely found it here. The judges described the winner as the most customer experience focused CEO they've ever seen. Which has resulted in his company delivering a net promoter score at the same level as Apple and Amazon.

“He championed increased competition in his own domestic market and has delivered outstanding growth for the company he himself founded in 1992.”

David Homer, Senior Client Partner at Capita, who awarded the Customer Experience Award, added:

“Providing the best all-round experience with customers is the focus for this particular award. The winner motivated staff to look for ways to delight customers and hence increasing the company's net promoter score.”

Commending the awards, Macquarie Telecom Group Chairman Peter James said:

“This award is testament to Macquarie’s purpose since day one to make a difference in our industry, and I’d like to thank our staff and customers for making it possible.

“David and Macquarie have always placed customer service experience at the centre of decision making, from product release, to staff hiring profiles, to staff incentives. This award provides a shining example of an Australian company setting the bar for outstanding customer service on a global stage.”

The World Communications Awards are the most revered mark of achievement in the global telecom industry. For over 22 years, the awards have recognised innovation excellence in global telecoms companies and attract hundreds of submissions annually.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Macquarie on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:

Westpac: Sets Out Plan To Go Cheque-Free

Westpac NZ has announced details of its plan to phase out cheques, after signalling in May that it would be supporting a move to other forms of payment. Cheques will cease to be available as a means of payment after 25 June 2021. Westpac NZ General ... More>>

ALSO:

NZTA: Major New Zealand Upgrade Programme Projects Go To Tender

Two major New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects are beginning tenders for construction. The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is a $6.8 billion investment to get our cities moving, to save lives and boost productivity in growth areas. The first Auckland ... More>>

Reserve Bank: RBNZ Seeks To Preserve Benefits Of Cash

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is taking on a new role of steward of the cash system “to preserve the benefits of cash for all who need them”, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told the Royal Numismatics Society of New Zealand annual conference ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Double-Dip Recession Next Year, But Housing Rolls On

New Zealand's economy is expected to slip back into recession early next year as delayed job losses, falling consumer spending, and the absence of international tourists bites into growth. More>>

ALSO:

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 