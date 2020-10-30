Finalists For The 2020 Deloitte Top 200 Awards Announced

In a year which has forced businesses to adapt to operating in a global pandemic, the finalists in the Deloitte Top 200 Awards for 2020 showcase New Zealand businesses who have proven their outstanding commercial strength and resilience, as well as agility to succeed in these unprecedented times.

Representing some of New Zealand’s top companies and business leaders, this year’s finalists have demonstrated their true depth in even the most challenging of times.

“Many of our finalists have used the disruption caused by COVID-19 as a chance to reset their foundations, while continuing to demonstrate the leadership the business community contributes to New Zealand,” said Deloitte Chief Executive Thomas Pippos.

New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s Head of Business Content, Fran O’Sullivan, has returned as judge’s convenor for the 31st year of the Top 200 awards.

"The finalists in this year's Deloitte Top 200 awards have demonstrated resilience in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic," said O’Sullivan. "Exceptional leadership, coupled with the underlying strength of these businesses, has resulted in strong business performances in difficult times."

This year’s judges also include Jonathan Mason, Neil Paviour-Smith, Cathy Quinn, Ross George, Joan Withers, Rob Campbell, Liam Dann, Jo Cribb, Scott Pickering and Ranjna Patel.

“The judging for the Deloitte awards mirrored the unique year we have had as businesspeople and a country,” said Top 200 judge Jonathan Mason.

“In addition to judging the overall success and profitability of businesses, we also evaluated how business met the challenges of the pandemic, including keeping supply chains running into key markets, protecting the health of employees, maintaining key customer relationships during multiple lockdowns, and successfully operating with an unprecedented level of uncertainty.”

The Top 200 awards would not be possible without our exclusive media partner NZ Herald Premium, as well as the support of our programme sponsors ServiceNow, 2degrees, Chapman Tripp, Business New Zealand and Deloitte Digital.

A full list of finalists can be found below. This year’s Top 200 finalists and winners will be celebrated at an awards presentation luncheon on 3 December, followed by the release of NZ Herald’s Dynamic Business report on 4 December.

2020 Deloitte Top 200 Awards Finalists

Award category Finalists Company of the Year Zespri

Delegat Group

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Chief Executive of the Year Lewis Gradon – Fisher and Paykel Healthcare

Daniel Mathieson – Zespri

Greg Lowe – Beca Chief Financial Officer of the Year Kirsty Godfrey-Billy – Xero

Tim Williams – Mainfreight

Murray Annabell – Delegat Group Chairperson of the Year John Loughlin – Powerco

Liz Coutts – Ports of Auckland, Skellerup, EBOS Group

Patrick Strange – Chorus, Auckland International Airport Sustainable Business Leadership Kathmandu

Vector

Beca Best Growth Strategy Bunnings

Beca

Xero Most Improved Performance AsureQuality

Chorus

2degrees Young Executive of the Year Matthew Ross – Group Financial Controller, Infratil

Lucie Drummond – Risk Assurance Officer, Mercury

Craig Ward – Chief Technology Officer, Kiwi Wealth (Kiwibank) Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Kathmandu

Synlait Milk

SkyCity Entertainment Group Visionary Leader Announced at the awards presentation luncheon on 3 December 2020

