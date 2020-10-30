Westpac Auckland Business Awards North & West - Skydive Auckland

Skydive Auckland has won the Supreme Business Excellence Award at the Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2020 – North & West region.

The adventure tourism operator, based at Parakai Airport, offers the highest tandem skydive in the Southern Hemisphere, at 20,000 feet. The Skydive Auckland team also picked up the Excellence in Marketing Award earlier this evening at the Gala Dinner where the best of business in Auckland’s North and West came together to celebrate and network.

Skydive Auckland opened its doors in December 2011 after identifying an opportunity in the Auckland region and following the success of sister company Skydive Taupo.

The business now employs 25 people alongside running the New Zealand Skydiving School. The School offers the New Zealand Diploma in Commercial Skydiving, the only qualification of its kind in the world.

Skydive Auckland’s customers have included those as young as 7-years old through to young-at-heart 97-year olds, as well as those who are blind or paralysed. They offer tandem skydiving, learn to skydive programmes and sport skydiving to local, domestic and international markets.

Not only taking out the Supreme Award and the Excellence in Marketing category, Skydive Auckland were also finalists in Excellence in Strategy & Planning and Excellence in Community Contribution.

Navigating through a trying year for tourism while becoming finalists in three categories, taking out one of them and winning the Supreme Award shows the innovation and resilience of Skydive Auckland, proving they are one of the best in the market across all areas of business.

“We’re such a big family at Skydive Auckland and the team work hard together to achieve what we have. We’re really proud of this win tonight and for the incredible opportunity the Awards have provided,” said Fiona Mclaren of Skydive Auckland.

Auckland Business Chamber Chief Executive Michael Barnett congratulated Auckland Skydive on their success.

“They have used the awards in the past to challenge their plan and direction and have been successful. This is a story of belief and an ability to adapt and they have been rewarded with the Supreme Business Excellence Award,” he said.

Other category winners last night included 3D spatial design experts, asBuilt Digital; Parallaxx Limited, specialists in temporary traffic management; Earth Stability, experts in slip repair and ground reinforcement works; 3PM, providers of automation solutions for business; ACH Consulting, consulting engineers; Dulux Powder and Industrial Coatings NZ; premium powder manufacturers; Big Buddy who provide father figures for boys without dads; and craft beer specialists, The Beer Spot.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Institutional and Business Banking Simon Power says Auckland businesses have shown resilience and innovation to get through a difficult year.

“These Awards are a stepping stone for businesses to go onto greater things, but they’re also a chance for all of us to celebrate the leaders who are going to shape New Zealand’s post-COVID recovery,” Mr Power says.

“We have an opportunity to build a stronger and more sustainable economy that benefits all Kiwis, and we’re proud to stand alongside businesses big and small as they lead the way.”

All winners from the evening will head to the Westpac Auckland Business Awards Best of the Best Awards early next year, alongside the winners of each category in the Central and South & East regions.

WESTPAC AUCKLAND BUSINESS AWARDS NORTH & WEST WINNERS

Supreme Business Excellence

Skydive Auckland

Excellence in Innovation, sponsored by ATEED

asBuilt Digital

Excellence in Marketing, sponsored by Cordis

Skydive Auckland

Best Emerging Business, sponsored by Air New Zealand

Parallaxx Limited

Excellence in Customer Service Delivery, sponsored by Barfoot & Thompson

Earth Stability

Excellence in Strategy & Planning, sponsored by Nauhria Precast

3PM

Excellence in International Trade, sponsored by Ports of Auckland

Dulux Powder and Industrial Coatings NZ

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Catalyst

ACH Consulting

Excellence in Community Contribution, sponsored by Westpac

Big Buddy

People’s Choice, sponsored by WaHiki

The Beer Spot

