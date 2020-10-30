IMonitor Commended For Significant Contribution To Food Safety For Their COVID-19 Industry Support

OpTech company iMonitor receives Commendation for Significant Contribution to Food Safety Award for their outstanding support to the New Zealand food industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. The New Zealand Institute of Food Science and Technology (NZIFST) and Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) acknowledged how the provider of food quality and safety management software helped New Zealand food businesses manage their COVID-19 practices via an online resource centre, individual phone call consultations and software features.

Food Scientist Shakeel Ahmed proudly received the award for the iMonitor team during the ceremony on 29 October in Auckland. “We feel very honoured that our commitment to helping food businesses manoeuvre through the pandemic is recognised with this award” says Ahmed, “It was self-evident for us that we would support our customers in these unprecedented times. It was incredible how the whole food industry came together and helped each other.”

Ahmed and his team took at least 600 phone calls from the food and pharma industry during the first lockdown, providing consultation on how to implement COVID-19 practices in their businesses. iMonitor offered food businesses COVID-19 guidelines specifically tailored to their industry and created a COVID-19 checklist for food and pharmaceutical businesses.

iMonitor’s food quality and safety management platform enables manufacturers, hospitality, and food retailers to digitise their food quality and safety management, enhancing food safety culture among staff and facilitating ongoing regulatory compliance. Integrated with automated temperature monitoring, the solution increases operational efficiency, reduces business risk, and eliminates paperwork.



About iMonitor

Founded in 2008, Kiwi-owned OpTech company iMonitor offers automated food safety monitoring and food quality management solutions for manufacturers, distributors, supermarkets and the hospitality industry in New Zealand, Australia and worldwide. The product palette ranges from smart temperature monitoring probes and wireless sensors through food safety management apps to fully integrated food quality management systems. iMonitor’s solutions are fully compliant with FDA, European, New Zealand and Australian food safety acts (FSANZ), ensuring ongoing regulatory compliance.

About the Significant Contribution to Food Safety Award

The Significant Contribution to Food Safety Award acknowledges significant improvements to food safety in New Zealand and is awarded as part of the New Zealand Institute of Food Science and Technology (NZIFST) Awards that celebrate excellence in New Zealand food industry. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s awards on 29 October were celebrated across six different locations via Zoom. The Significant Contribution to Food Safety Award is sponsored by New Zealand Food Safety.

