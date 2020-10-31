Wildfire Creates Recipe For Growth

Wildfire Commercial Kitchen & Bars is excited to announce that Wildfire and Stoddart New Zealand have joined forces, in a collaboration beneficial to all parties.

Sue Danielsen said, “The opportunity presented by bringing Stoddart New Zealand onboard lays the foundation for Wildfire Commercial Kitchens & Bars to continue to deliver our independent and boutique design and construction services in a dynamic, changing, and uncertain marketplace”.

“Wildfire will continue to be operated independently by its existing management in the ‘project’ space - we are business as usual”, said Sue.

The collaboration of Wildfire and Stoddart, joins two long established family owned companies, and collectively offers improved product ranges and supply chain options for Wildfire and for our customers.

Stoddart New Zealand Country Manager, Adrian Dixon said, “Stoddart New Zealand will continue to support the relationship and dealer agreements we have in place with all our dealers”.

