Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Refurbished Ellerslie Commercial Premises In Demand Amid Rise Of The Suburban Office

Monday, 2 November 2020, 10:49 am
Press Release: Bayleys


A modern office in the heart of the Ellerslie commercial hub has been placed on the market for sale or lease.

The property at 6 Findlay Street, Ellerslie, was extensively refurbished and refitted some five years ago. Now vacant, it has been placed on the market for sale or lease by deadline private treaty closing on 5 November (unless sold prior), through Bayleys Auckland Central.

Salespeople Cameron Melhuish and Ben Wallace said the property consisted of approximately 444 square metres of high-quality refurbished office space on one floor, on a stratum in freehold title. The property comes with with 13 dedicated on-site car parks for staff or customers.

“These premises offer a versatile and modern office workspace that will suit a wide range of commercial users. The space is at the first floor of the two-storey Ellerslie Business Centre, and has its own separate access off Findlay Street,” said Mr Melhuish.

“The office space for sale or lease stands alone from neighbouring commercial tenancies in the Ellerslie Business Centre. This offers new owner-occupiers or tenants the twin advantages of having their own private, self-contained office environment while being in the heart of a vibrant commercial hub.”

Mr Melhuish said the Findlay Street property had been comprehensively refurbished to a high standard. This saw a complete rebuild and layout of the internal area to provide a predominantly open-plan office environment, with revitalised offices, bathrooms and a new open-plan kitchen and canteen area for staff.

The resulting bright and fresh interior was complemented with an abundance of natural light from all four sides, he said.


The renovation, carried out by office workspace specialists Fuze Business Interiors, included the installation of all-new flooring, ceiling tiles and LED lighting throughout the premises. Upgraded internal and external security includes a fully-integrated alarm system, security cameras, lighting and door access codes.

The air conditioning was also replaced and web connectivity upgraded throughout the workspace with new cabling and wifi equipment.

“As part of the renovation, the owner invested in a furniture package that remains in place, and will consider including this in a potential sale or lease as a ‘plug and play’ solution for new occupiers,” Mr Melhuish said.

“The site also comes with the added attraction of substantial signage with exposure to hundreds of thousands of passing vehicles each week on the nearby Southern Motorway.”


Mr Wallace said the Findlay Street premises’ Business – Town Centre zoning under Auckland Council’s unitary plan, was designed to provide a focus for commercial activities and growth. The zone encouraged a vibrant blend of activities including commercial, residential, leisure, community and civic services, he said.

“As part of the Ellerslie Business Centre, this property has a prime position in the commercial heart of the lively and burgeoning Ellerslie village,” said Mr Wallace.

“This is a boutique commercial strip surrounded by an established residential suburb which has grown following the completion of a number of intensive residential developments such as the Element and Neodomo Apartments.

“This continued growth has helped to spawn a rich mix of restaurants and cafes along with amenities such as doctors, chemists, superettes, accountants, hairdressers, dry cleaners and gymnasiums,” Mr Wallace said.

“The Findlay Street site also enjoys convenient transport links, with quick access to the Southern Motorway offering convenient travel to Auckland’s central business district and the wider motorway network. It is a short walk from Ellerslie Train Station and close to major bus routes running along Main Highway.”

Mr Melhuish said the Covid-19 era was stimulating new demand for office workspace in the suburbs, including from larger corporates keen to distribute their staff across a number of sites beyond the city centre.

“The pandemic is also fuelling interest in smaller workspaces as businesses investigate new and flexible accommodation solutions with more staff working from home.

“Occupying smaller premises in suburban hubs like Ellerslie can be a solution that not only helps to meet evolving staff and business working requirements, but also reduces the overheads associated with larger CBD premises,” Mr Melhuish said.

“This is in addition to the low interest rate environment making purchasing more affordable. These trends have been accelerated by the pandemic, and will add further to the attraction of the commercial workspace at 6 Findlay Street for future owner-occupiers and tenants.”

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Porirua Most Expensive Region To Rent, According To Trade Me

A rental website shows this town is now New Zealand's most expensive region to rent a house, ahead of Wellington and Auckland cities. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: Nearly 1,000 More Big Businesses Now Than Two Decades Ago – Media Release

There are now 2,690 big businesses in New Zealand employing more than 100 staff – nearly 1,000 or 58 percent more than 20 years ago, Stats NZ said today. Over the 20 years to February 2020, the total number of enterprises in New Zealand increased ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:

Westpac: Sets Out Plan To Go Cheque-Free

Westpac NZ has announced details of its plan to phase out cheques, after signalling in May that it would be supporting a move to other forms of payment. Cheques will cease to be available as a means of payment after 25 June 2021. Westpac NZ General ... More>>

ALSO:

NZTA: Major New Zealand Upgrade Programme Projects Go To Tender

Two major New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects are beginning tenders for construction. The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is a $6.8 billion investment to get our cities moving, to save lives and boost productivity in growth areas. The first Auckland ... More>>

Reserve Bank: RBNZ Seeks To Preserve Benefits Of Cash

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is taking on a new role of steward of the cash system “to preserve the benefits of cash for all who need them”, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told the Royal Numismatics Society of New Zealand annual conference ... More>>

ALSO:


CERT NZ: Malicious Computer Virus Targeting New Zealanders

CERT NZ, the government agency which supports organisations and individuals affected by cyber security incidents, says a recent surge of increasingly sophisticated malware attacks is affecting everyday New Zealanders as well as large organisations. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 