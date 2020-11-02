Refurbished Ellerslie Commercial Premises In Demand Amid Rise Of The Suburban Office



A modern office in the heart of the Ellerslie commercial hub has been placed on the market for sale or lease.

The property at 6 Findlay Street, Ellerslie, was extensively refurbished and refitted some five years ago. Now vacant, it has been placed on the market for sale or lease by deadline private treaty closing on 5 November (unless sold prior), through Bayleys Auckland Central.

Salespeople Cameron Melhuish and Ben Wallace said the property consisted of approximately 444 square metres of high-quality refurbished office space on one floor, on a stratum in freehold title. The property comes with with 13 dedicated on-site car parks for staff or customers.

“These premises offer a versatile and modern office workspace that will suit a wide range of commercial users. The space is at the first floor of the two-storey Ellerslie Business Centre, and has its own separate access off Findlay Street,” said Mr Melhuish.

“The office space for sale or lease stands alone from neighbouring commercial tenancies in the Ellerslie Business Centre. This offers new owner-occupiers or tenants the twin advantages of having their own private, self-contained office environment while being in the heart of a vibrant commercial hub.”

Mr Melhuish said the Findlay Street property had been comprehensively refurbished to a high standard. This saw a complete rebuild and layout of the internal area to provide a predominantly open-plan office environment, with revitalised offices, bathrooms and a new open-plan kitchen and canteen area for staff.

The resulting bright and fresh interior was complemented with an abundance of natural light from all four sides, he said.



The renovation, carried out by office workspace specialists Fuze Business Interiors, included the installation of all-new flooring, ceiling tiles and LED lighting throughout the premises. Upgraded internal and external security includes a fully-integrated alarm system, security cameras, lighting and door access codes.

The air conditioning was also replaced and web connectivity upgraded throughout the workspace with new cabling and wifi equipment.

“As part of the renovation, the owner invested in a furniture package that remains in place, and will consider including this in a potential sale or lease as a ‘plug and play’ solution for new occupiers,” Mr Melhuish said.

“The site also comes with the added attraction of substantial signage with exposure to hundreds of thousands of passing vehicles each week on the nearby Southern Motorway.”



Mr Wallace said the Findlay Street premises’ Business – Town Centre zoning under Auckland Council’s unitary plan, was designed to provide a focus for commercial activities and growth. The zone encouraged a vibrant blend of activities including commercial, residential, leisure, community and civic services, he said.

“As part of the Ellerslie Business Centre, this property has a prime position in the commercial heart of the lively and burgeoning Ellerslie village,” said Mr Wallace.

“This is a boutique commercial strip surrounded by an established residential suburb which has grown following the completion of a number of intensive residential developments such as the Element and Neodomo Apartments.

“This continued growth has helped to spawn a rich mix of restaurants and cafes along with amenities such as doctors, chemists, superettes, accountants, hairdressers, dry cleaners and gymnasiums,” Mr Wallace said.

“The Findlay Street site also enjoys convenient transport links, with quick access to the Southern Motorway offering convenient travel to Auckland’s central business district and the wider motorway network. It is a short walk from Ellerslie Train Station and close to major bus routes running along Main Highway.”

Mr Melhuish said the Covid-19 era was stimulating new demand for office workspace in the suburbs, including from larger corporates keen to distribute their staff across a number of sites beyond the city centre.

“The pandemic is also fuelling interest in smaller workspaces as businesses investigate new and flexible accommodation solutions with more staff working from home.

“Occupying smaller premises in suburban hubs like Ellerslie can be a solution that not only helps to meet evolving staff and business working requirements, but also reduces the overheads associated with larger CBD premises,” Mr Melhuish said.

“This is in addition to the low interest rate environment making purchasing more affordable. These trends have been accelerated by the pandemic, and will add further to the attraction of the commercial workspace at 6 Findlay Street for future owner-occupiers and tenants.”

