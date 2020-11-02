Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sustainable Finance Forum Sets Out Roadmap For A Sustainable Financial System By 2030

Monday, 2 November 2020, 11:10 am
Press Release: Aotearoa Circle

The Aotearoa Circle’s Sustainable Finance Forum (SFF) – comprising representatives from banks, insurance companies, industry, Māori businesses and iwi, professional services, civil society, academia, and Government – today released its roadmap for building a sustainable financial system by 2030.

The Circle’s Roadmap for Action covers three themes – changing mindsets, transforming the financial system and financing the transformation. Under these themes are 11 priority areas each with detailed recommendations.

“Our vision is for a financial system that is more resilient, inclusive, robust, and agile through

incorporation of environmental, social and economic considerations in financial decisions,” says SFF co-chair and NZ Super Fund CEO Matt Whineray.

The SFF’s kaupapa is to achieve a financial system that:

• provides for long-term environmental, social and economic prosperity;

• operates within environmental, human and social constraints and dependencies;

• moves from a focus on shareholders to a focus on all stakeholders (including our environment and society), and;

• preserves, enhances, and restores the planet for future generations.

“The current system has proven good at the creation of financial wealth but has largely done so with less consideration of sustaining the quality of our land, water, climate and communities. Changes are needed to embed environmental and social considerations into market mechanisms and fiscal incentives, so ultimately capital allocation decisions by actors within individual businesses are aligned with our shared goals for the planet and its people,” says Mr Whineray.

SFF co-chair Karen Silk, who is also Westpac GM Customer Experience Hub and Sustainable Business Council chair, says on strict economic measures New Zealand has become a more prosperous nation in recent years. “But this has come at a significant cost when considering broader measures of wellbeing, including environmental and social outcomes,” she says.

The report notes that the health of our planet, and all who rely on it for survival, is in peril. “We need to change the way financial decisions are made to ensure our current economic activity is not coming at the cost of the long term health of our environment,” says Ms Silk.

The 11 priority areas set out in the report include:

Changing mindsets

• Responsibility: Explicitly require financial system actors to consider, manage and account for environmental, social and governance risks and opportunities (ESG) and real-world impacts

• Capability: Raise capability in sustainable finance through education and training

• Governance: Improve public and private sector governance for sustainability

Transforming the financial system

  • Data: Improve data and information quality and availability, including through the use of fintech

• Disclosure: Improve and extend external reporting and disclosures

• Co-ordination: Establish and fund an agile and independent Centre for

Sustainable Finance to oversee and coordinate implementation of the Roadmap

• Account and value: Integrate environmental, social and cultural outcomes into investment decisions to ensure we operate within planetary and societal boundaries

• Inclusiveness: Recognise that financial services and products are a utility and create an inclusive financial system

• Government leadership: Develop a Whole of Government sustainable finance strategy

Financing the transformation

  • Resiliency: Improve prudential regulation over environmental risks

• Standards and pathways: Develop standards and pathways that encourage investments which deliver positive environmental, social and economic outcomes

The report is the result of 22 months of research and collaboration by a leadership group and technical working group of more than 50 people as well as two hui to incorporate Māori guidance and six focused on funds management, financial inclusion, corporates and public sector workshops. More than 200 stakeholders were engaged in the roadmap process, of whom 95 per cent said the current financial system is not sustainable or inclusive.

Ms Silk says sustainable finance is on the agenda of many comparable countries and regions. “Across the world’s largest 50 economies, there have been over 730 hard and soft law-policy revisions which support, encourage, or require investors to consider long-term value drivers such as environmental, societal and governance factors.

“Ninety six per cent of these economies have implemented policy to help investors consider sustainability risks, opportunities or outcomes. Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada and China are significantly more advanced in the transition towards a sustainable model than New Zealand.”


Mr Whineray says the recommendations contained in the SFF’s Roadmap for Action are not novel, with similar initiatives occurring around the world.

“In fact, in many areas, New Zealand is a laggard, and without progress or alignment to the changes occurring elsewhere, New Zealand may find its access to international markets is at risk. Our roadmap contains practical suggestions for improving the financial system by the end of the current decade.”

In the coming months the SFF will be working with Government, regulators, investment and financial institutions, businesses and the wider community to advocate for and implement the detailed recommendations of the roadmap. It will establish a process for reporting back on progress against the recommendations.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Aotearoa Circle on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Porirua Most Expensive Region To Rent, According To Trade Me

A rental website shows this town is now New Zealand's most expensive region to rent a house, ahead of Wellington and Auckland cities. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: Nearly 1,000 More Big Businesses Now Than Two Decades Ago – Media Release

There are now 2,690 big businesses in New Zealand employing more than 100 staff – nearly 1,000 or 58 percent more than 20 years ago, Stats NZ said today. Over the 20 years to February 2020, the total number of enterprises in New Zealand increased ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:

Westpac: Sets Out Plan To Go Cheque-Free

Westpac NZ has announced details of its plan to phase out cheques, after signalling in May that it would be supporting a move to other forms of payment. Cheques will cease to be available as a means of payment after 25 June 2021. Westpac NZ General ... More>>

ALSO:

NZTA: Major New Zealand Upgrade Programme Projects Go To Tender

Two major New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects are beginning tenders for construction. The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is a $6.8 billion investment to get our cities moving, to save lives and boost productivity in growth areas. The first Auckland ... More>>

Reserve Bank: RBNZ Seeks To Preserve Benefits Of Cash

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is taking on a new role of steward of the cash system “to preserve the benefits of cash for all who need them”, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told the Royal Numismatics Society of New Zealand annual conference ... More>>

ALSO:


CERT NZ: Malicious Computer Virus Targeting New Zealanders

CERT NZ, the government agency which supports organisations and individuals affected by cyber security incidents, says a recent surge of increasingly sophisticated malware attacks is affecting everyday New Zealanders as well as large organisations. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 