Bell Gully Advises On Market-leading Office Building Transaction Of 2020
Bell Gully is delighted to have acted for the purchaser of Mansons' newly completed office building at 155 Fanshawe Street, Auckland. The building is a premium grade, 6 Star Green Star, 5 Star NABERSNZ development comprising office and retail tenancies. Key tenants include Kiwibank, Genesis, Southern Cross and Trade Me.
It is expected that the
acquisition, which completed last week, will be the largest
value office building transaction of the
year.
Bell Gully has advised the purchaser
on all aspects of the transaction since early 2018,
including the acquisition itself, as well as the
construction, consenting and leasing of the
development.
Bell Gully congratulates both
parties on the successful completion of the market-leading
office building transaction of 2020.
The Bell Gully team was led by Ian Becke (real estate) and David McPherson (finance).