Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Is Climate Change A Key Risk To Global Financial Stability?

Monday, 2 November 2020, 4:26 pm
Press Release: The New Zealand Initiative

By Bryce Wilkinson, The New Zealand Initiative senior fellow

Introduction

At the end of October, governor of the Reserve Bank Adrian Orr baldly asserted in a speech that climate change is “a key risk to global financial stability.” He made the case for urgent “transformation” as an “important, imminent, and personal” issue.

Although the Reserve Bank Act does not mention climate change, the RBNZ is responsible for financial stability. Surprisingly, neither the governor’s speech nor any of the material it references established that climate change is a risk to global financial stability, let alone a key risk. For example, the RBNZ’s November 2018 financial stability report identified the headline risks as high debt and asset prices.

The future cost of climate change is not in itself a source of financial risk. It can be anticipated and managed. Global stability is threatened by irresponsible lending and failure to properly assess or manage risk. Governments facing re-election have short time horizons and often make or encourage such mistakes. Central banks are part of the government.[1]

The IMF’s bridge to recovery

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), which regularly assesses global financial risks, highlighted the top threats in its October 2020 Global Financial Stability Report.

The report takes Covid-19 into account. Its executive summary does not even mention climate change. Unsurprisingly, it observes that international “vulnerabilities are rising” in the corporate non-financial sector and for governments as fiscal deficits have “widened to support the economy.” It sees a disconnect between “rising [share]market valuations and the evolution of the economy.” It blames this disconnect on government policy support and warns that “a sharp adjustment may rise” if economic recovery is delayed. [2] A resurgence of Covid-19 is certainly hurting recovery in some countries.

The RBNZ’s club membership

Along with many central banks and banking system regulators, the RBNZ is a member of The Network for Greening the Financial System. The advocacy group exists to “mobilise mainstream finance to support the transition toward a sustainable economy.”[3]

However, a search of its publications failed to find any strong assertion about financial risks from climate change. A March 2020 press release observed that: “[l]ack of data has been identified by the group as a crucial element for effective climate-related and environmental risk analysis.”

Conclusion

Proper problem identification is crucial to policy development. Policy failures are almost inevitable when the problem is not rigorously identified.

The bald assertion that climate change is a key risk to global financial stability is a surprise for the above reasons. Hopefully, the RBNZ governor will reply to our request for analysis supporting his assertion that it does.

[1] The concept of “regulatory forbearance” illustrates their vulnerability.

[2] Global Financial Stability Report, October 2020 Bridge to Recovery, Executive Summary, xiii

[3] See https://www.ngfs.net/en/page-sommaire/governance

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The New Zealand Initiative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Auckland Building Consents Top $1 Billion

For the first time, the monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland exceeded $1 billion, Stats NZ said today. The September 2020 monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland accounted for about 44 percent of the national total of $2.4 billion. ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Porirua Most Expensive Region To Rent, According To Trade Me

A rental website shows this town is now New Zealand's most expensive region to rent a house, ahead of Wellington and Auckland cities. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: Nearly 1,000 More Big Businesses Now Than Two Decades Ago – Media Release

There are now 2,690 big businesses in New Zealand employing more than 100 staff – nearly 1,000 or 58 percent more than 20 years ago, Stats NZ said today. Over the 20 years to February 2020, the total number of enterprises in New Zealand increased ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:

Westpac: Sets Out Plan To Go Cheque-Free

Westpac NZ has announced details of its plan to phase out cheques, after signalling in May that it would be supporting a move to other forms of payment. Cheques will cease to be available as a means of payment after 25 June 2021. Westpac NZ General ... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

CERT NZ: Malicious Computer Virus Targeting New Zealanders

CERT NZ, the government agency which supports organisations and individuals affected by cyber security incidents, says a recent surge of increasingly sophisticated malware attacks is affecting everyday New Zealanders as well as large organisations. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 