Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Anglican Centre Premises For Sale Could Be Answer To Investors’ Prayers

Monday, 2 November 2020, 4:31 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

The land and building housing one of New Zealand’s largest church organisations and a leading food quality and biosecurity provider have been placed on the market for sale.

The modern, two-storey office complex at 10 Logistics Drive, in the Christchurch suburb of Harewood, is located 12 kilometres from the city centre and minutes from the airport. It is fully leased to the Anglican Diocese of Christchurch and state-owned enterprise AsureQuality Limited, generating total net rental income of $497,068 plus outgoings and GST per annum.

Some 966 square metres on the first floor is leased to the Anglican Diocese of Christchurch. Known as the Anglican Centre, it houses the diocese administration, as well as the church property trust and Anglican Care, which oversees a wide range of social service activities including the Christchurch City Mission.

The church’s tenancy, which also includes 40 dedicated car parks, generates annual rental income of $312,068 plus outgoings and GST. Its lease runs through to 2021, with a further six-year right of renewal, and incorporates annual rent reviews to CPI plus three-yearly market reviews.


AsureQuality pays annual rent of $185,000 plus insurance outgoings and GST for 950 square metres of ground-floor office space plus 40 car parks. Its lease runs through to 2021, with a further one-year right of renewal.

Fully-owned by the Government, AsureQuality is a world-class provider of food safety and biosecurity services to the food and primary production sectors worldwide. The company has 1,700 staff based in 100 locations throughout Australasia and South East Asia.

The property at 10 Logistics Drive is now being marketed for sale by way of a deadline sale closing on 3 December (unless sold prior) through Bayleys Canterbury.

Salespeople Stewart White and Alex White said the premises consisted of a building with a total floor area of approximately 2,000 square metres over two floors on some 5,019 square metres of leasehold land. The site supports 86 off-street car parks.

“Originally purpose-built as the national head office for Stonewood Homes, the development comprises a modern, architecturally designed two-storey office building,” said Stewart White.

“The post-earthquake construction was completed in 2014, with an Initial Evaluation Procedure rating of 100 percent of new building standard. High-quality fit out and an abundance of natural light throughout ensure an enjoyable working environment for tenants and their staff,” he said.

The complex is centrally located on the site and flanked on either side by a sealed and landscaped area incorporating the car parks.

“The land has a perpetually-renewable ground lease to Canterbury Regional Council subject to review at five-yearly intervals. However, unlike some leasehold titles, the council owns only the bare, unimproved land on a standalone title. This means the ground rental is more affordable and the title more favourable than typical leasehold titles,” said Mr White.


Alex White said the property had dual street exposure to Logistics Drive and busy Johns Road.

“This site has impressive street appeal and enormous profile, with thousands of cars passing daily on the four-lane Johns Road which doubles as State Highway 1. This presents potentially lucrative opportunities for branding and naming rights.

“This location provides easy access to the main arterial network, with Harewood being a major transport hub for Christchurch and the South Island. The property for sale is minutes from Christchurch International Airport, along with its growing ranks of supporting services and amenities such as freight and transportation businesses,” said Mr White.

Christchurch airport is the second-busiest in New Zealand, bringing approximately seven million passengers through Harewood in 2019.

The property at 10 Logistics Drive is zoned Industrial Heavy under Christchurch’s district plan, with significant suburban residential areas extending to the east of Johns Road.

“This property will be of interest to owner-occupiers or investors who are ready to unlock the full potential of a high-quality office complex in a well-connected, prime location,” said Mr White.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Auckland Building Consents Top $1 Billion

For the first time, the monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland exceeded $1 billion, Stats NZ said today. The September 2020 monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland accounted for about 44 percent of the national total of $2.4 billion. ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Porirua Most Expensive Region To Rent, According To Trade Me

A rental website shows this town is now New Zealand's most expensive region to rent a house, ahead of Wellington and Auckland cities. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: Nearly 1,000 More Big Businesses Now Than Two Decades Ago – Media Release

There are now 2,690 big businesses in New Zealand employing more than 100 staff – nearly 1,000 or 58 percent more than 20 years ago, Stats NZ said today. Over the 20 years to February 2020, the total number of enterprises in New Zealand increased ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:

Westpac: Sets Out Plan To Go Cheque-Free

Westpac NZ has announced details of its plan to phase out cheques, after signalling in May that it would be supporting a move to other forms of payment. Cheques will cease to be available as a means of payment after 25 June 2021. Westpac NZ General ... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

CERT NZ: Malicious Computer Virus Targeting New Zealanders

CERT NZ, the government agency which supports organisations and individuals affected by cyber security incidents, says a recent surge of increasingly sophisticated malware attacks is affecting everyday New Zealanders as well as large organisations. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 