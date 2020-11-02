Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

IBM Appoints New Country Leader Of IBM New Zealand

Monday, 2 November 2020, 5:50 pm
Press Release: IBM


Auckland, November 2, 2020. IBM announced today that David Hook has
been appointed as the new country leader for IBM New Zealand. He
succeeds Mike Smith, who retires today after leading the New Zealand
operations since 2016.

“We are currently seeing an unprecedented shift to digital ways of
living and working due to Covid-19,” Mr Hook said. “While this
pandemic has created challenges, it is also creating opportunities
that IBM is unlocking for many New Zealand organisations through the
adoption of hybrid cloud and AI.”

“It is a privilege to lead the IBM New Zealand team, and to work
closely with our clients to help them accelerate their digital
transformations."

David Hook is a seasoned leader with more than a decade of experience
in the technology industry and a deep understanding of the New Zealand
business and technology sectors. He joined IBM in 2019 as the head of
sales for IBM’s Global Markets division. In his new role, he will be
responsible for all business operations in IBM New Zealand.
Previously, David held sales director roles for Fujitsu New Zealand
and Westcon-Comstor across New Zealand and Australia.

“David is a strong and focussed leader with a passion for delivering
meaningful solutions to our clients,” said Katrina Troughton, Manager
Director for IBM Australia and New Zealand. “He is committed to
building on the trust our clients have in us and our technology, and
investing in our people at IBM, so they can continue to succeed.

"I would also like to thank Mike for his significant contribution to
IBM New Zealand and the broader technology sector through his work
championing digital skills and gender diversity and inclusion,“ says
Ms Troughton. “It has been a pleasure working with him and I wish him
the very best for his retirement.”
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IBM on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Auckland Building Consents Top $1 Billion

For the first time, the monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland exceeded $1 billion, Stats NZ said today. The September 2020 monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland accounted for about 44 percent of the national total of $2.4 billion. ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Porirua Most Expensive Region To Rent, According To Trade Me

A rental website shows this town is now New Zealand's most expensive region to rent a house, ahead of Wellington and Auckland cities. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: Nearly 1,000 More Big Businesses Now Than Two Decades Ago – Media Release

There are now 2,690 big businesses in New Zealand employing more than 100 staff – nearly 1,000 or 58 percent more than 20 years ago, Stats NZ said today. Over the 20 years to February 2020, the total number of enterprises in New Zealand increased ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:

Westpac: Sets Out Plan To Go Cheque-Free

Westpac NZ has announced details of its plan to phase out cheques, after signalling in May that it would be supporting a move to other forms of payment. Cheques will cease to be available as a means of payment after 25 June 2021. Westpac NZ General ... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

CERT NZ: Malicious Computer Virus Targeting New Zealanders

CERT NZ, the government agency which supports organisations and individuals affected by cyber security incidents, says a recent surge of increasingly sophisticated malware attacks is affecting everyday New Zealanders as well as large organisations. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 