IBM Appoints New Country Leader Of IBM New Zealand
Auckland, November 2, 2020. IBM announced today that David Hook has
been appointed as the new country leader for IBM New Zealand. He
succeeds Mike Smith, who retires today after leading the New Zealand
operations since 2016.
“We are currently seeing an unprecedented
shift to digital ways of
living and working due to Covid-19,” Mr Hook said. “While this
pandemic has created challenges, it is also creating opportunities
that IBM is unlocking for many New Zealand organisations through the
adoption of hybrid cloud and AI.”
“It is a privilege to lead the IBM New
Zealand team, and to work
closely with our clients to help them accelerate their digital
transformations."
David Hook is a seasoned
leader with more than a decade of experience
in the technology industry and a deep understanding of the New Zealand
business and technology sectors. He joined IBM in 2019 as the head of
sales for IBM’s Global Markets division. In his new role, he will be
responsible for all business operations in IBM New Zealand.
Previously, David held sales director roles for Fujitsu New Zealand
and Westcon-Comstor across New Zealand and Australia.
“David is a strong and focussed leader
with a passion for delivering
meaningful solutions to our clients,” said Katrina Troughton, Manager
Director for IBM Australia and New Zealand. “He is committed to
building on the trust our clients have in us and our technology, and
investing in our people at IBM, so they can continue to succeed.
"I would also like to thank
Mike for his significant contribution to
IBM New Zealand and the broader technology sector through his work
championing digital skills and gender diversity and inclusion,“ says
Ms Troughton. “It has been a pleasure working with him and I wish him
the very best for his retirement.”