IBM Appoints New Country Leader Of IBM New Zealand



Auckland, November 2, 2020. IBM announced today that David Hook has

been appointed as the new country leader for IBM New Zealand. He

succeeds Mike Smith, who retires today after leading the New Zealand

operations since 2016.

“We are currently seeing an unprecedented shift to digital ways of

living and working due to Covid-19,” Mr Hook said. “While this

pandemic has created challenges, it is also creating opportunities

that IBM is unlocking for many New Zealand organisations through the

adoption of hybrid cloud and AI.”

“It is a privilege to lead the IBM New Zealand team, and to work

closely with our clients to help them accelerate their digital

transformations."

David Hook is a seasoned leader with more than a decade of experience

in the technology industry and a deep understanding of the New Zealand

business and technology sectors. He joined IBM in 2019 as the head of

sales for IBM’s Global Markets division. In his new role, he will be

responsible for all business operations in IBM New Zealand.

Previously, David held sales director roles for Fujitsu New Zealand

and Westcon-Comstor across New Zealand and Australia.

“David is a strong and focussed leader with a passion for delivering

meaningful solutions to our clients,” said Katrina Troughton, Manager

Director for IBM Australia and New Zealand. “He is committed to

building on the trust our clients have in us and our technology, and

investing in our people at IBM, so they can continue to succeed.

"I would also like to thank Mike for his significant contribution to

IBM New Zealand and the broader technology sector through his work

championing digital skills and gender diversity and inclusion,“ says

Ms Troughton. “It has been a pleasure working with him and I wish him

the very best for his retirement.”



© Scoop Media

