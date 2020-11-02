Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MoEngage Achieves Rapid Growth And Adoption Of Its AI-Powered, Insights-led Customer Engagement Solution

Monday, 2 November 2020, 6:59 pm
Press Release: MoEngage

MoEngage has been also recognized as a Leader in the new 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms report

MoEngage, the leading insights-led customer engagement platform, announced that it has been named a “Leader” in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms report. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

MoEngage has seen rapid growth and adoption of its AI-powered, insights led platform by customer-obsessed marketing and product teams among several large enterprises across the world. Global brands and Fortune 500 companies across 35+ countries— including brands like Ally Financial, Nestle, Samsung, Deutsche Telekom, and McAfee, along with mobile-first companies such as Ola, OYO, and Tokopedia—leverage MoEngage’s AI-powered, insights-led customer engagement platform to gain rich intelligence into their customers’ interests and behaviors fueled by their proprietary AI engine, Sherpa.

“Today’s consumers demand a consistent, individualized experience across channels, with content in context. To meet these expectations, brands need to understand the series of moments that make up each customer’s journey and create a personalized, yet frictionless, customer experience,” said Raviteja Dodda, Co-founder & CEO of MoEngage. “Unfortunately, marketing and product teams struggle to meet these expectations as most tools only provide campaign automation and reporting. They do not deliver insights into customer behavior, which can help brands craft personalized messages”.

MoEngage’s insights-led customer engagement platform brings together native and third-party data sources to help marketers create a comprehensive, unified customer profile. Additionally, MoEngage customers can harness the benefits of its strong partner ecosystem including partners such as Mixpanel, Segment, and Amplitude.

Powered by its intelligent AI-engine Sherpa, marketers can leverage AI-powered automation and optimization to make orchestrating moments-based journeys a reality. With access to the right analytics, segmentation, and engagement tools, MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across multiple channels and touchpoints including mobile push, email, in-app, web push, on-site messages, and SMS.

“We believe that our heritage in AI-powered, insights-led customer engagement alongside our three-tiered support strategy for customer success and commitment to product innovation, has contributed to our growth and recognition in the mobile marketing category,” added Dodda.

With this rapid growth, MoEngage has also strengthened its global team, product, and service offerings to meet the scale. Processing over 70bn customer interactions and delivering over 50bn messages to 500m customers every month, MoEngage is one of the fastest-growing companies in this market and one of the highest-rated solutions by customers on Gartner Peer Insights. Their global team grew 10X across the board with a significant focus on customer success and growth functions, which helped the brand geographically diversify operations and build industry expertise across retail, financial services, telecommunications, media industries, among others.

You can download a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms here.

About MoEngage:

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, built for customer-obsessed marketers and product owners. More than 1,000 customer-obsessed brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to send 50 billion messages to 500 million consumers every month. With offices in nine countries, MoEngage is backed by marquee investors such as Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Helion Ventures, Exfinity Ventures, and Venture East. In the recent G2’s Fall reports, MoEngage was named a leader in 8 different categories including Mobile Marketing and Marketing Analytics. MoEngage was also named a Strong Performer in the recent Forrester Wave Report for Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2020.

