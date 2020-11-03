Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PHARMAC Funding Resources To Focus On Medicines Access Equity

Tuesday, 3 November 2020, 12:31 pm
Press Release: PHARMAC

PHARMAC is pleased to announce the launch of He Ako Hiringa, a clinical education provider with the mandate to support primary care clinicians address medicines access equity.

PHARMAC has funded education and resources to support health professionals in primary care for almost 20 years, as part of its legislative function to promote the responsible use of pharmaceuticals. He Ako Hiringa (the brand delivered by Matui Ltd) has been selected to provide this service for the next four years.

PHARMAC’s acting medical director Dr Ken Clark says, “not all New Zealanders are achieving the best health outcomes from publicly funded medicines. We don’t think this is acceptable, and we’re striving to eliminate inequities in access to medicines.

“We know health professionals have a big part to play in reducing inequities in access to healthcare in New Zealand.

“We have heard from those working in primary care that they would value further tools and resources that support them to achieve medicines access equity. It is fundamental that any educational resource funded by PHARMAC addresses medicines access equity, as well as promote the responsible use of pharmaceuticals.”

He Ako Hiringa are developing an interactive, online dashboard, named EPiC, that will allow clinicians to view and compare their prescribing data with their peers. They will be able to see any gaps in their prescribing, reflect on prescribing behaviour and take action to improve medicine access equity for their patients.

As well as giving New Zealand’s healthcare professionals relevant up-to-date information on any new medicines funded, He Ako Hiringa resources will spotlight PHARMAC’s medicines access equity areas of focus: diabetes, respiratory health, gout and cardiovascular disease. These conditions currently have the greatest gaps in equitable access and are also conditions most amenable to medicine interventions.

"He Ako Hiringa resources will support and enhance the primary care health workforce and advance PHARMAC’s goal of equity of access to medicines for our communities,” concludes Dr Clark.

© Scoop Media

Find more from PHARMAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Auckland Building Consents Top $1 Billion

For the first time, the monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland exceeded $1 billion, Stats NZ said today. The September 2020 monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland accounted for about 44 percent of the national total of $2.4 billion. ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Porirua Most Expensive Region To Rent, According To Trade Me

A rental website shows this town is now New Zealand's most expensive region to rent a house, ahead of Wellington and Auckland cities. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: Nearly 1,000 More Big Businesses Now Than Two Decades Ago – Media Release

There are now 2,690 big businesses in New Zealand employing more than 100 staff – nearly 1,000 or 58 percent more than 20 years ago, Stats NZ said today. Over the 20 years to February 2020, the total number of enterprises in New Zealand increased ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:

Westpac: Sets Out Plan To Go Cheque-Free

Westpac NZ has announced details of its plan to phase out cheques, after signalling in May that it would be supporting a move to other forms of payment. Cheques will cease to be available as a means of payment after 25 June 2021. Westpac NZ General ... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

CERT NZ: Malicious Computer Virus Targeting New Zealanders

CERT NZ, the government agency which supports organisations and individuals affected by cyber security incidents, says a recent surge of increasingly sophisticated malware attacks is affecting everyday New Zealanders as well as large organisations. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 