Department Of Conservation Selling Central Hawke’s Bay Surplus Rural Sections

Tuesday, 3 November 2020, 6:59 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

The Department of Conservation is taking five separate Hawke’s Bay rural lifestyle sections without covenants to the market for sale. Turley & Co is leading the process for DoC, and Bayleys is the marketing agency.

The undeveloped blocks in the southern part of the province around the periphery of Waipukurau, are known as:

  • Streamside Paddock
  • Hunters Sections one
  • Hunters Section two
  • Beatties’ Corner, and;
  • Rural Site, Rotohiwi Road

Streamside Paddock at Maharakeke Road in Hatuma is the biggest of the blocks - comprising 2.43 hectares of freehold land zoned Rural 1A. The rectangular-shaped block of grazing land some 11 kilometres from the township of Waipukurau faces toward the snow-capped Ruahine Ranges and is bordered on one side by the Maharakeke Stream. Currently used as a stock finishing block.

Beatties’ Corner at the intersection of Makaroro Road and State Highway 50 at Tikokino is an 8,094-square metre block of flat freehold land zoned Rural 1A, which also has views of the Ruahine Ranges. The rectangular-shaped parcel currently in two paddocks is used for stock finishing.

Meanwhile, the Hunters Section one and Hunters Section two offering consists two adjoining landholdings in Maharakeke Road, Hatuma. The first of 6,070 square metres and the second of 8,371 square metres, both sites are zoned Rural 1A and can be bought either individually or together.

Rounding out the portfolio is a sloping hillside block of land in Rotohiwi Road in Flemington. The 1.34-hectare site which is used for stock grazing. The property has expansive views across the countryside from its peaks.

All five properties are being marketed for sale by tender through Bayleys Waipukurau, with the tender process closing on December 9. Salespeople Andy Hunter and Andy Lee said the properties were being marketed for sale individually, although potential purchasers could submit tenders to buy multiple sites in any configuration.

“Any of the five blocks could be bought as either lifestyle blocks to potentially house a new residential dwelling, or they could be purchased as farming support blocks to continue their existing use as carrying stock,” said Hunter.

“None of the properties have any future-use covenants attached to them and as bare sites, they carry the option for siting a residential dwelling virtually anywhere within the property – taking into account the variety of vistas each individual site offers.”

Hunter said it was rare for rural properties of these lifestyle-block sizes to come onto the market – with most land in the province attached to either much larger commercially-run dairying or sheep and beef farms. All but the Rotohiwi Road site are on flat topography.

“The properties would make perfect lifestyle blocks for those wanting to build a home close enough to enjoy the rural amenities and services which Waipukurau has to offer, yet far enough away from the township to be totally immersed in the countryside environment.” This category of land opportunity is “very rare” Lee said.

