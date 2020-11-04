Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealanders Love For Local Spending Reignited As 77 Percent Get Behind Their Local High Street

Wednesday, 4 November 2020, 9:57 am
Press Release: Mastercard

NEW ZEALAND – NOVEMBER 4, 2020: Whether it’s a takeaway pint from the local pub or trying a new barista, the lockdown has reignited New Zealand’s love for shopping locally. Takeaway shops (46 percent), cafés (38 percent), restaurants (35 percent), DIY/Hardware stores (28 percent) and bakeries (26 percent) are the local businesses Kiwis are most keen to support following lockdown, according to research by Mastercard.

Despite 80 percent of New Zealanders being mindful of their spending during the initial COVID-19 lockdown period, and almost one third (31 percent) not really knowing anything about their local high street, 77 percent want to actively spend in the local community to help them bounceback and recover. In fact, 43 percent are so committed to helping their local communities, they’ve spent more money on a product or service in the local community despite knowing they could have found it cheaper elsewhere.

The lockdown also brought local communities closer together with 36 percent saying they feel a greater sense of community spirit now than prior to lockdown. From popping in to say hello (58 percent) to knowing the name of their local business owner (26 percent), 44 percent have made the effort to spend time with and support their local as they feel they make a positive difference to the community.

As New Zealanders adjust to a new way of life, 65 percent pledge to continue showing their support to local business, particularly when it comes to one of their favourite pastimes – dining out, with 58 percent committed to eating and drinking locally in future.

Ruth Riviere, Country Manager, New Zealand and Pacific Islands, Mastercard said “Recent times have changed the way people spend, with Kiwis rallying together to support their local high street and community. As the research shows, people are increasingly shopping locally to support small businesses.”

TOP FIVE LOCAL BUSINESSES KIWIS ARE KEEN TO SUPPORT

  • Local takeaways (46 percent)
  • Local cafés (38 percent)
  • Local restaurants (35 percent)
  • DIY/Hardware stores (28 percent)
  • Local bakeries (26 percent)

As part of its ongoing commitment to support New Zealand small businesses, Mastercard recently launched its Getting Back to Small Business programme, connecting organisations to a range of free digital resources, tools and services to help them navigate and adapt to the new demands of online commerce. For more information on Getting Back to Small Business, visit mastercard.com.nz/backtobiz.

