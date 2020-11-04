Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wine Label Making A Difference, Wins Gold At Marlborough Wine Show

Wednesday, 4 November 2020, 9:57 am
Press Release: Whitehaven Wines

Kōparepare, the wine brand created to support LegaSea, a non-profit organisation committed to the protection of the New Zealand marine environment, has been awarded a Gold Medal at the 2020 Marlborough Wine Show for its Kōparepare 2020 Pinot Noir Rosé. What makes the Gold medal significant, is that 100% of the revenue from each bottle of this Gold medal wine sold is donated entirely to LegaSea. The Gold medal win is also a demonstration that consumers don’t have to sacrifice quality, when purchasing wines to support a cause.

Created in 2018 by Whitehaven Wine Company, the Kōparepare label was relaunched in October this year under a refreshed label and with a campaign to donate 100% of the revenue from the first 125 cases sold online at www.koparepare.co.nz to LegaSea. After the first 125 cases are sold, the family winery will continue to fund the work of LegaSea by donating $1 from every bottle of Kōparepare sold.

Kōparepare (Māori for gift or contribution) is produced and bottled by Whitehaven, and demonstrates Whitehaven’s sustainability ethos, with a focus on the protection, preservation and restoration of New Zealand’s natural resources. Whitehaven believes that with the Kōparepare range, consumers can purchase any of the six wines knowing their purchase will make a difference, and guarantee a high-quality wine that they will enjoy.

Samantha White, ambassador to the Kōparepare brand and daughter of Whitehaven co-founders Sue and the late Greg White, says that receiving the top accolade for the Kōparepare 2020 Pinot Noir Rosé is testament to the uncompromising focus that goes into producing the company’s wines. “We don’t just want to produce a wine to support a worthy cause, it is equally important to us that we produce a high-quality wine which people will enjoy and purchase again. If people aren’t enjoying these wines, it defeats the purpose of producing wines to support a cause.”

The 2020 Marlborough Wine Show, New Zealand’s largest regional wine show, received a total of 604 entries from which 17 independent judges awarded 49 Gold medals. Of those Gold medals, only three were awarded to Rosé wines. The Kōparepare Pinot Gris 2020 was awarded a Silver medal at the Marlborough Wine Show.

The Kōparepare range also received Gold for its 2018 Chardonnay at the 2020 Chinese Wine and Spirits Awards.

