Kemppi Releases New X5 FastMig Industrial Welder, Packed With Capability For Outstanding Arc-welding Productivity

Leading international welding equipment manufacturer, Kemppi, has released its new X5 FastMig multi-process welding system for MIG, DC TIG and stick welding (MMA) as well as gouging. Designed in conjunction with professional welders specifically for steel welding, the X5 FastMig delivers a range of features to help significantly enhance arc welding productivity.

Built using energy-efficient inverter technology, the X5 FastMig offers faster welding and quality welds thanks to Touch Sense Ignition, effortless operation, excellent welding ergonomics and flexible equipment setup.

Faster welding, better quality welds

Built to perform, the X5 FastMig features the latest in ignition technology – Touch Sense Ignition – as standard in all available models. When combined with WiseSteel software, which also comes as standard with every model, the X5 delivers precise ignition capability and stable arc control.

It tackles the challenges of globular arc by alternating between short arc and spray transfer. In short-circuit transfer, it improves the arc stability adaptively, provding better out-of-position steel welding capabilities. In spray transfer mode, micropulsing of the current and voltage increases travel speed significantly. In doing so, the X5 helps to minimise the spatter produced by a traditional globular arc, as well as the need for post weld cleaning, saving the welder both valuable time and cost, while helping to deliver better quality welds.

For more challenging applications, the arc control can be further optimised with optional welding programs and Wise special processes.

Effortless operation

Designed to be hassle-free, the X5 FastMig is very easy to operate. It features a large, graphical and impact-resistant TFT display panel that illustrates all the required information clearly and without the use of abbreviations. Welding parameters are set automatically when the user adjusts the wire feed speed. And memory channels are also available to customise and save personal settings.

Easy to use, the operating basics of the X5 can be grasped in just 10 minutes. Plus, the wire feeder’s sturdy rotate-and-push buttons can be operated with gloves on or off, helping to save time and improve productivity.

Excellent welding ergonomics

Created with the welder in mind, the ergonomically-designed top-loading wire feeder improves occupational safety when changing the wire spool as it places less strain on the user’s back. The wire feeder can also be hung up and adjusted to multiple different angles for quick and easy access, even in a dual setup.

Continues

Designed for use with the X5, the Flexlite GX guns also deliver comfort in spades and help reduce welder fatigue thanks to their ergonomic design. Each gun is lightweight and features a flexible cable set and innovative ball-jointed cable protection that reduces the load on the welder’s wrist.

Plus, the pistol grip handle has been designed so that it feels like an extension of the welder’s hand. Providing excellent balance, it allows for a natural wrist position, which makes the work at hand easier and more effortless, particularly when doing long welds.

The on-torch GXR10 remote control allows parameter adjustment at the weld joint, even while welding.

Flexible equipment setup

The X5’s modular system allows the user to choose from a range of excellent accessories to ensure the optimal solution for every application. These include transport units, interconnection cables of various lengths and wired remote controls.

Also, users can build their own machine with the help of the X5 FastMig Selector, an online configurator tool that lets welders easily choose the equipment best suited to make the most out of their investment.

Quality range

Made in Finland, and strong and robust, the X5 range has been built to last. The X5 FastMig features an injection-molded plastic casing that absorbs knocks, and together with the impact- resistant display panel, ensure the machine can withstand challenging environments.

The new Kemppi X5 FastMig is available in Manual and Synergic 400A and 500A models. Visit: The Kemppi X5 Family

