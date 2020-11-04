19 New Initiatives To Help Workers And Workplaces Through COVID-19 Recovery

Employment New Zealand, part of the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment, has allocated a total of $2.38 million to 19 new initiatives through the COVID-19 Workers and Workplaces Assistance Fund.

The funding has been allocated as follows:

• $1,056,320 awarded to eight businesses

• $412,260 awarded to six community groups and charities

• $909,320 awarded to five unions

The successful initiatives are based across New Zealand and aim to support workers and businesses adversely affected by COVID-19. The initiatives targeting workers, including Māori, Pasifika, youth, migrant workers and women, aim to upskill or re-skill workers, educate them on employment law, rights and obligations, help workers to build resilience and connect them to employment opportunities.

The initiatives focussed on supporting businesses and entrepreneurs will offer capability-building workshops, mentorship and networking opportunities.

Katherine MacNeill, General Manager Employment New Zealand, congratulates the successful applicants.

“These initiatives respond to employment challenges arising from the pandemic, offering new forms of support to workers and workplaces to manage and minimise employment impacts, and improve their position for recovery from COVID-19.

“Businesses, worker representatives and communities, are well-placed to know what their people need to tackle the challenges they’re facing in these unprecedented times. This funding enables them to carry out targeted solutions and support workers and workplaces in new ways. Together with government support schemes, these initiatives can speed up New Zealand’s recovery.”

This funding is part of the Government’s wider COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. Proposals had been evaluated by an assessment panel with representatives from government, unions, business and community groups. Funding will commence this month. Applicants will be expected to report on their progress every three months.

Information about successful applicants can be found on Employment New Zealand’s website.

© Scoop Media

