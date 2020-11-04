2021 Ngā Karahipi Uru Rākau – Forestry Scholarship Recipients Selected

Biographies for the 2021 Ngā Karahipi Uru Rākau – Forestry Scholarship recipients Anaru Walker is from Ōtautahi/Christchurch and will be studying a Bachelor of Forestry Science. Anaru affiliates to Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, Waikato-Tainui, Ngāti Tamaterā, and Muaūpokoto iwi. He has strengths and interests in commerce, business, economics, and accounting, and looks forward to working in forestry management, particularly in respect to Maori land. Anaru has a strong academic background and is a member of the 90s club at Shirley Boys High School. (The top 5% of academic students are invited to join this club based on their excellence endorsements). He has a strong leadership background including junior and senior prefect, head of rangitahi council and is also very active in kapa haka. Anaru is also an active sportsman and is a senior A-grade basketball player and referee. Angus Syminton is from Warkworth and will be studying a Bachelor of Forestry Science. Angus has a strong interest in forestry management and comes from a forestry family of Ngāi Tahu and Te Ātiawa descent. Angus has a strong background in leadership including senior and mentoring positions as a volunteer lifeguard, rugby player, and an international student ambassador (after living in Singapore). Angus is on the publications committee at school and is working on a school leavers magazine at present, as well as on the sports leadership and the international committees. Chloe Small is from Methven and will be studying a Bachelor of Forestry Science. Chloe has a strong interest in forest ecology, sustainability, conservation and biosecurity, as well as a general love of the outdoors. Chloe is on the academic committee at school, a prefect and a peer support leader. As well as completing a 10-day development voyage with the Spirit of Adventure Trust around Stewart Island, she was also selected among 30 New Zealand-wide recipients for a Pacific student leaders programme in the Cook Islands. When Chloe is not in the outdoors, she sews clothes out of recycled garments for a children’s' home in Fiji. Chloe works over summer roguing specialist seed crops in her district. Heather Harper is from Wellington and will be studying a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) in Forest Engineering. She is a member of the school physics club and captained a team to win a regional physics competition. She was a captain of the New Zealand online team for the International Young Physicist’s Tournament (IYPT) where they came third in the world. Heather also enjoys ballet and is an ultimate frisbee competitor. Lana Parker-Hay is from Katikati and will be studying a Bachelor of Forestry Science. She is from a forestry family and affiliates to Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Te Whakaue, Ngāi Tūhoe, and Te Arawa iwi. Lana is proud to be the first member of her family to attend university. She has a strong leadership background including a role as student class ambassador, an active kaupapa Māori committee member, a participant in the Senior Business Māori mentoring programme, and Communications Director for a young enterprise group. Maude Rogers is from Wanaka and will be studying a Bachelor of Forestry Science. As well as completing GirlBoss (a primary industry mentoring programme), Maude is an active sportsperson and enjoys skiing, tennis and netball. She is also active in the community including part of her school’s Students in Communities programme and Team Green which is involved in tree planting at school. Maude looks forward to the application of science to the forestry sector and is excited about a career in forestry where she can offer a different perspective based on her life experiences. Steven Doherty is from Rotorua and will be studying a Bachelor of Forestry Science. Raised in Gisborne, Steven is the fourth generation of a practical forestry whānau and describes forestry as the cornerstone of his whānau since the 1950’s. He affiliates to Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Rongomai, and Ngāti Raukawa iwi. He has a desire to help meet his iwi’s cultural, environmental and financial goals in relation to their iwi-owned forests. His long-term goals are a management and/or advisory role, and to help and mentor other rangatahi. Steven’s leadership skills are strong in waka ama including captaincy roles, multiple awards at national regattas, and award for his contribution to waka ama at the 2019 sports awards. He has also had school leadership roles including class captain, team captain and leader of kapa haka. Tessa McCarthy is from Rotorua and will be studying a Bachelor of Forestry Science. Her key interests include sustainability, rehabilitation of forests, and forestry management. Tessa was a recent winner of the Bay of Plenty Wearable Arts competition and makes interesting links between textiles and the use of wood products. Tessa has received awards for excellence in community leadership and in environmental leadership, as well as being awarded Rotorua Young Achiever. She is also the Environmental Prefect Captain at her school. Tessa has completed the GirlBoss programme including a project on how to attract more Māori, Pacifica and women into primary industries, namely forestry.