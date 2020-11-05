Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

COVID-19 Brings Record Level Of Travel-related Complaints To Commerce Commission

Thursday, 5 November 2020, 9:24 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The impact of COVID-19 has seen a record level of travel-related complaints to the Commerce Commission in the 2019/20 year.

The Commission has released its Complaints Snapshot for 2019/20 which shows that total complaints received by the Commission in the year ending 30 June 2020 were 9,892, an increase of more than 10% on the 2018/19 figure of 8,964.

Of the nearly 10,000 complaints received in 2019/20, 20% were somehow related to COVID-19, including many of the 1225 complaints in a new category of travel.

“Travel-related complaints include those about airlines, booking agents, motor vehicle rentals and accommodation. Not all of the travel complaints we received related to COVID-19 but the travel sector was strongly affected by the pandemic and that has caused a large increase in travel-related complaints,” said Commerce Commission Chair Anna Rawlings.

Travel complaints covered themes such as:

  • difficulty obtaining refunds
  • offers of credits rather than refunds for COVID-19-related cancellations
  • new contract terms inserted in contracts, such terms providing for cancellation fees to be charged.

Overall, 20% of complaints received during 2019/20 related to COVID-19 in some way, including those related to claims that products could protect consumers from the virus, and delays in delivery of goods purchased online during lockdown.

“We note that but for COVID-19, telecommunications retail service providers would have again been the most complained-about industry. There were 761 complaints about that industry during 2019/20, an increase of more than 4% on the 2018/19 tally of telecommunications complaints,” said Ms Rawlings.

“We welcome information from consumers and businesses about conduct that they consider might breach competition or consumer laws. We do not investigate every complaint we receive, but every complaint helps us to understand what conduct is of greatest concern to consumers and businesses, and to identify where to focus our activity and resources to have the greatest impact,” said Ms Rawlings.

Background

The speech bubbles in the Complaints Snapshot for 2019/20 do not contain real complaints from consumers. They are indicative of some of the kinds of complaints we received.

A complaint does not necessarily mean that any law has been breached.

This snapshot only reflects complaints to the Commission. Some complaints on the same matters might have gone to other agencies.

Larger industries are likely to generate more complaints because they have many more customers.

High levels of publicity about an industry or an issue can sometimes result in more complaints.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats: Unemployment Rate Hits 5.3 Percent Due To COVID-19

In the September 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 to reach 151,000, as the impact of COVID-19 hit the labour market, Stats NZ said today. In the September 2020 quarter: There were 37,000 ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Auckland Building Consents Top $1 Billion

For the first time, the monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland exceeded $1 billion, Stats NZ said today. The September 2020 monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland accounted for about 44 percent of the national total of $2.4 billion. ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Porirua Most Expensive Region To Rent, According To Trade Me

A rental website shows this town is now New Zealand's most expensive region to rent a house, ahead of Wellington and Auckland cities. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: Nearly 1,000 More Big Businesses Now Than Two Decades Ago – Media Release

There are now 2,690 big businesses in New Zealand employing more than 100 staff – nearly 1,000 or 58 percent more than 20 years ago, Stats NZ said today. Over the 20 years to February 2020, the total number of enterprises in New Zealand increased ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:


Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

CERT NZ: Malicious Computer Virus Targeting New Zealanders

CERT NZ, the government agency which supports organisations and individuals affected by cyber security incidents, says a recent surge of increasingly sophisticated malware attacks is affecting everyday New Zealanders as well as large organisations. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 