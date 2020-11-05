Northpower Electricity Consumers To Receive $10.2 Million

Northpower electricity consumers will receive around $10.2 million for the second successive year, thanks to Northpower and the Northpower Trust.

The news comes as Northpower marks its 90th year in business.

“It is pleasing to be able to offer this discount to Northpower’s customers once again because we know what a difference it makes to so many households, particularly after such a challenging year,” says Northpower Chair Mark Trigg.

Most residential and business electricity customers connected to Northpower’s network will benefit from a discount of $220.80 inc GST in November or December. The only exception to this will be those who have used between 1kWh and 2,000 kWh for the prior year, who will receive a discount of $63.25 inc GST.

The discount will be shown as a credit on customers’ November or December electricity bills and will benefit nearly 60,000 current customer connections on the Northpower network.

The second Northpower Pricing Discount in 12 months is made possible with the support of the Northpower Electric Power Trust, which owns Northpower on behalf of Northpower’s consumer beneficiaries connected to the Northpower electricity network. The Northpower Trust says it is again satisfying to see Northpower’s consumer beneficiaries continuing to benefit from the consumer ownership model.

Northpower Trust Chair Erc Angelo has welcomed the discount because it flows back directly to electricity consumers in Kaipara and Whangarei.

“We know how much people appreciated the discount last year because we hear from our consumers when we see them in the community. Despite the challenges we have all faced this year, the Northpower business continues to operate well,” says Mr Angelo.

To qualify as eligible, consumers must have an active network connection as at November 2020. Full details of the eligibility criteria are available on Northpower’s website www.northpower.com/pricing/pricing-discount-faqs.

Since 1993, with this payment, Northpower and the Northpower Trust will have given back $239 million directly to electricity consumers in Kaipara and Whangarei. The Northpower Trust owns Northpower on behalf of consumers connected to Northpower's electricity network in Whangarei and Kaipara Districts.

