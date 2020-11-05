Chamber Accelerates Transformation, Supported By New Board

A new Board has been announced for the Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce, to support the organisation’s ambitious transformation programme, accelerated by the rapidly-evolving COVID-19 operating environment.

Chief Executive Leeann Watson says the last year has been challenging for all businesses, reinforcing the strong role The Chamber plays in the local business community.

"In the last year, The Chamber has continued to provide a safe pair of hands for our local business community, with our expertise and services becoming even more in demand. Along with other organisations across the region, nation and the world, we have had to - very quickly - review and re-think how we conduct business, and continue to support businesses that find themselves facing an unprecedented and uncertain operating environment.

"We have taken a step-change in our transformation journey to evolve our business model to ensure we are a Chamber for all, transform our engagement to maintain relevance and add value, and partner for impact to reinforce our role as a connector of businesses. A side effect of the pandemic has been an acceleration of this journey.

"We are pleased that the skills and expertise of our new Board, confirmed at our Annual General Meeting will support the organisation through this transformation."

The Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Board for 2020/2021 was announced at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday 5 November.

The successful candidates are:

-Mark Allan - Eliot Sinclair & Partners Ltd

-Erin Black - Beca Ltd

-Jenni Callaghan - EY

-Craig Latimer - New Zealand Trade and Enterprise

-Andrew Logie - Andrew Logie Ltd

-Jo Pennycuick - Redesign Group

They will join the incumbent Board members:

-Benjamin Badger, Benjamin Badger

-Melissa Davies, SilverDelta Ltd

-Paul Deavoll, Orion New Zealand Ltd

-Oliver Hunt, Medsalv

-Matthew Mark, Christchurch City Mission

-Charlotte Sullivan, Auburn Marketing

"We are extremely grateful to our Board members who provide their time and expertise to support The Chamber and our members," says Ms Watson. "In particular I would like to thank those Board members who stepped down this year - Shaun Hubbard, Olivier Lacoua and Trevor Edwards - whose combined years’ experience and contribution has been much appreciated.

"The last year has reinforced the strong role The Chamber plays in continuing to be a trusted advisor for our local business community at a time when it is most needed. We look forward to continuing to support business growth in Waitaha Canterbury, and helping businesses respond to the ‘new normal’ of our COVID environment."

© Scoop Media

