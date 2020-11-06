Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Invivo & Co Announces Appointment Of Mark Darrow As Director And Board Chair

Friday, 6 November 2020, 5:59 am
Press Release: Invivo

Effective from November 1st Mark Darrow, an experienced businessman and professional Chair and director, was appointed to the Invivo & Co Board as the new Chair. His previous beverage experience includes Charlie’s Group through their NZX listing and sale to Asahi. He has also held a number of governance roles across a diverse range of entities including NZTA, Inland Revenue, Counties-Manukau DHB, Primary ITO, Armstrong Motor Group, Balle Brothers Group, MTF, Leighs Construction, The Lines Company, MTA, VTNZ and Panuku. He is a member of the New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants, a Chartered Fellow of the New Zealand Institute of Directors and a Justice of the Peace.

Mark Darrow

Mark Darrow comments “I am delighted to join the Board of this high growth, successful and innovative company at a really exciting time. It has challenged traditional business models in the wine industry and I am really look forward to working with the company developing that further. It is an honour to join the team.”

Invivo cofounder Rob Cameron states, “A key focus for our company is governance and building a dynamic board to take the company to the next exciting growth stage. We welcome Mark who brings years of experience across a number of industries. The board is looking forward to his input to our company.”

As New Zealand’s only equity crowdfunded wine and gin company, Invivo & Co recently announced their half year results to their stakeholders. The key highlights include total sales increasing by 46% for the half year to 30 September 2020 vs. 2019. Wine bottle sales are at 2.49 million bottles for the 6 months and exports now account for 87% of revenue. Invivo was recently awarded The Drinks Business Launch of the Year for the Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker brand, gold and top 50 wines at the New World Wine Awards for Graham Norton’s Own Prosecco; the first time a Prosecco has made the Top 50 wines.

Invivo has diversified their wines portfolio from Marlborough, Central Otago and Hawkes Bay to France, Italy and Australia. Invivo also produces Gin from Ireland.

