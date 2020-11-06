Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZME Appoints Paul Maher To Lead OneRoof

Friday, 6 November 2020, 9:23 am
Press Release: NZME

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has announced Paul Maher is to join the NZME executive team as Chief of OneRoof.

Paul has extensive commercial media leadership experience in numerous senior roles in New Zealand’s leading media companies and is currently Business Strategy Director at TVNZ. Prior to this role, Paul was responsible for TVNZ revenue across television, digital video and diversified content services as Commercial Director.

Launched in 2018, OneRoof is New Zealand’s fastest growing multi-channel real estate and property platform.

NZME CEO, Michael Boggs said, “The continued growth of OneRoof is a key pillar in NZME’s strategy. We’ve been delighted with the ongoing success of OneRoof since its launch in 2018. The passionate and skilled OneRoof team under the leadership of

NZME’s Chief Digital Officer Laura Maxwell has built OneRoof from a start-up into a prominent national brand in a short space of time.”

Real estate continues to be NZME’s largest advertising vertical and OneRoof.co.nz is the number one site for residential for-sale listings in Auckland and is now the second most visited property site in New Zealand.

“OneRoof has grown to the stage where not just continued but accelerated growth requires dedicated executive leadership. I’m delighted we’ve been able to secure a commercial media executive of Paul’s calibre with his extensive media industry experience, commercial acumen, and strategic thinking to take on this challenge,” said Boggs.

Mr Boggs added: “This move also allows Laura to dedicate her focus to the continued development of NZME’s extensive portfolio of digital platforms, product development and the maximisation of NZME’s audience and customer data”.

Paul’s commercial media experience includes establishing media communications agency Starcom MediaVest Group in New Zealand and leading the group’s business as CEO of Canada, China and then the North Asia region. Paul also held the role of Chief Executive Officer at Mediaworks Television.

“I’ve always enjoyed taking on new challenges and the enormous ambitions NZME has for OneRoof are incredibly exciting. Laura and her team have built a great platform for OneRoof based in part on the depth of dedicated real estate experience in the team. OneRoof GM Vikas Verma has grown a strong reputation with the real estate industry across New Zealand and it will be a privilege to work with Vikas and the team to take OneRoof on the next leg of its journey,” said Maher.

Paul Maher will take up his role as NZME’s Chief of OneRoof in early 2021.

